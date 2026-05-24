Oswin Appollis reacts to winning league title in debut Orlando Pirates season after ending Mamelodi Sundowns dominance: 'They have been hard on us'

Orlando Pirates finally climbed back to the summit of South African football, securing the Betway Premiership title with a 2-0 victory over Orbit College at a packed Mbombela Stadium.

The result was more than just a win; it signalled the end of Mamelodi Sundowns’ eight-year stranglehold on the domestic league and completed a remarkable trophy haul for the Buccaneers this season.

Reflecting on the achievement, Appollis was quick to point out that the success was built on collective effort rather than individual brilliance.

“You know, it’s all about sacrifice and hard work, and the team did it today, but not just today. I want to congratulate the whole squad, even the players [in the stands], they understand.

"They worked with us to be champions today, so I want to say everyone, the staff, cooking for us, everyone together. I just want to say thank you to everyone,” Appollis told SuperSport TV as quoted on Soccer Laduma.