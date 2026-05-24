Oswin Appollis reacts to winning league title in debut Orlando Pirates season after ending Mamelodi Sundowns dominance: 'They have been hard on us'
- Backpage
Ending the Sundowns era
Orlando Pirates finally climbed back to the summit of South African football, securing the Betway Premiership title with a 2-0 victory over Orbit College at a packed Mbombela Stadium.
The result was more than just a win; it signalled the end of Mamelodi Sundowns’ eight-year stranglehold on the domestic league and completed a remarkable trophy haul for the Buccaneers this season.
Reflecting on the achievement, Appollis was quick to point out that the success was built on collective effort rather than individual brilliance.
“You know, it’s all about sacrifice and hard work, and the team did it today, but not just today. I want to congratulate the whole squad, even the players [in the stands], they understand.
"They worked with us to be champions today, so I want to say everyone, the staff, cooking for us, everyone together. I just want to say thank you to everyone,” Appollis told SuperSport TV as quoted on Soccer Laduma.
- Backpage
Appreciation for the Buccaneers board
The Bafana Bafana international arrived at Mayfair with high expectations on his shoulders at the start of the campaign.
Having now played his part in a treble-winning season, Appollis expressed his deep gratitude to the club’s hierarchy for bringing him to the club and providing the platform for him to succeed at the highest level of the local game.
“First of all, I want to give credit to the team for helping me and to the club that signed me at the beginning of the season.
"I just want to say thank you to the board and coach for believing in my teammates because it’s a collective and we did it together,” the attacker added.
His transition into the side under Abdeslam Ouaddou has been seamless, proving to be one of the shrewdest signings of the window.
- Backpage
Pressure from the Ghost
One of the most candid moments of Appollis’ reflection came when discussing the Orlando Pirates faithful.
The Soweto giants' supporters are known for their demanding nature, and the winger admitted that the high standards set by the fans pushed the squad to maintain their intensity throughout a gruelling season that eventually led to championship status.
“So, I just want to say thank you to everyone and one more thing we can’t forget it, our fans, they have been hard on us but it help us to and we managed to be champions so I just want to say thank you to the fans in South Africa, there are some not here today so I just want to say thank you to the fans back home,” he explained.
- Backpagepix
Historic triple success
With three trophies in the bag, the 2025/26 season will go down as one of the most successful in the club's modern history.
For Appollis, who has been a standout performer since his arrival, the focus remains on the unity that enabled the Sea Robbers to finally surpass their rivals from Pretoria and bring the league trophy back to Orlando for the first time in over a decade.
The victory at Mbombela Stadium was the culmination of a tactical shift under the current technical team, as the club continues to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts.
As the celebrations begin in Soweto, Appollis and his teammates have cemented their place in Pirates folklore by restoring the club to its former status as the kings of South African football.