Osimhen: "It felt as though my arm was falling off; I’ll need an operation. I still have 18 screws in my face; I can’t eat properly on the right side."

Victor Osimhen needs surgery on his arm: "It's broken; it felt as though it was falling apart."





The Nigerian striker for Galatasaray was forced to leave the pitch at half-time during the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Liverpool at Anfield (a match in which Noa Lang also suffered a serious injury, a deep cut to his finger following a collision with a pitchside advertising board), due to an injury sustained in the opening minutes of the game.





Konaté’s knee on Osimhen’s arm caused a fracture; the former Napoli player gritted his teeth and stayed on the pitch until half-time but eventually had to throw in the towel.





Osimhen spoke about it during a live stream on Carterefe’s Twitch channel, revealing some details.