Refereeing is being reshaped by a revolution that goes well beyond the weekly controversies matches throw up. IFAB's rule changes first forced teams to adapt, then players, and finally referees themselves, all to a different kind of football from the one seen just a year ago.

Speaking at the Festival dello Sport di Trento, the head of Italian referees, Daniele Orsato, set out that shift. The leading figure among Serie A and Serie B referees explained the difficulties built into the new regulations, the use of VAR, the mistakes made and his view of the referee's role on the pitch.