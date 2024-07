TS Galaxy boss made an interesting comparison between the Buccaneers starlet, Mofokeng, and Barcelona youngster, Yamal.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below TS Galaxy's Sukazi likens Mofokeng to Yamal

The Barcelona star was impressive at the Euro 2024

Rele had an outstanding season with Pirates Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp. Article continues below