Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Michael Madyira

Orlando Pirates winger Deon Hotto explains why Relebohile Mofokeng is ripe for Europe - 'You saw how he competed against Sevilla and Granada'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesRelebohile MofokengDeon Hotto

The 19-year-old enjoyed an impressive season with the Buccaneers last term and there is already talk about him moving overseas.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mofokeng was one of Pirates' top performers last season
  • His performances sparked talk of moving to Europe
  • A teammate feels he is ready for a big overseas move

Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp.
Article continues below