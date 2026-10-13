Orlando Pirates will 'bounce back' vows Abdeslam Ouaddou ahead of packed schedule - 'You can count on us to be ready for the next games'

Abdeslam Ouaddou believes that despite the agony of Orlando Pirates' Durban defeat, the experience served as a vital test for his players' mental fortitude.

The Moroccan tactician admitted to the sting of missing out on a fifth MTN8 crown.

"We are disappointed, of course, not to take this fifth MTN Cup, especially for us, for the club, and for our fans," Ouaddou said, as quoted by the Citizen.

Now, the manager faces the challenge of lifting a squad that came agonisingly close to securing legendary status in the South African game.

Rather than dwelling on what might have been, the coach is already plotting a course for domestic and CAF success.

He viewed the loss as a steep learning curve for his talented roster.

"But there was a lot of education in that game for us, because I have quality players on my side," he noted.

He promised a swift return to form: "We are going to bounce back, and you can count on us, on Pirates, to be ready for the next games."



