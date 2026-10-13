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Orlando Pirates will 'bounce back' vows Abdeslam Ouaddou ahead of packed schedule - 'You can count on us to be ready for the next games'
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Overcoming the Sundowns setback
Abdeslam Ouaddou believes that despite the agony of Orlando Pirates' Durban defeat, the experience served as a vital test for his players' mental fortitude.
The Moroccan tactician admitted to the sting of missing out on a fifth MTN8 crown.
"We are disappointed, of course, not to take this fifth MTN Cup, especially for us, for the club, and for our fans," Ouaddou said, as quoted by the Citizen.
Now, the manager faces the challenge of lifting a squad that came agonisingly close to securing legendary status in the South African game.
Rather than dwelling on what might have been, the coach is already plotting a course for domestic and CAF success.
He viewed the loss as a steep learning curve for his talented roster.
"But there was a lot of education in that game for us, because I have quality players on my side," he noted.
He promised a swift return to form: "We are going to bounce back, and you can count on us, on Pirates, to be ready for the next games."
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Dominance over the Rockets
The record books make for pleasant reading for the Soweto giants as they prepare to face TS Galaxy, with the Bucs heavily favoured to bounce back and return to winning ways.
Success has been hard to come by for the Rockets in this particular match-up; their attack has frequently been blunted by the Buccaneers, and they haven’t tasted victory against their illustrious opponents since May 2024.
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Galaxy eye a massive upset
Galaxy winger Seluleko Mahlambi is banking on a post-cup final slump from Pirates to help ignite his side's stalling campaign.
The Rockets currently find themselves mired in the lower reaches of the standings, but Mahlambi insists the squad is primed to pull off a shock result at the Orlando Amstel Arena.
"I think this is an important game for us since we don’t have that many points.
"I think the guys are ready with everything we’ve been doing since the week began," he said.
Time is quickly running out for the Mpumalanga-based outfit to turn their fortunes around.
With a dismal record of only one win from their first seven outings, the pressure is mounting on Bernard Parker's men to secure a season-altering result against the Buccaneers.
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Managing a gruelling schedule
The forthcoming period promises to push Ouaddou’s resources to the limit as the Sea Robbers juggle a tough schedule across several competitions.
While the quest for the Betway Premiership crown is the ultimate goal, Pirates remain equally determined to secure silverware in both the Nedbank Cup and the Carling Knockout Cup.
Achieving these ambitions will require immense versatility from the roster, especially with the added logistical hurdle of CAF Champions League group fixtures.
The manager’s toughest task, however, lies in reinvigorating a dressing room still reeling from the psychological blow of a recent final heartbreak.
For the Bucs support, nothing short of an immediate bounce-back against Galaxy will suffice following the disappointment against Sundowns.
With the Moroccan tactician having already pinned his credibility to a promised resurgence, the onus is now on his stars to step up under the spotlight.
Should they rediscover the ruthless efficiency that has historically seen them overpower the Rockets, Pirates will send a clear message that they remain on course to defend their domestic league throne.
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