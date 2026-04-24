Orlando Pirates warned not to underestimate Kaizer Chiefs since 'Amakhosi do much in the Soweto Derby when they go as underdogs'

Although the Sea Robbers are seen as favourites, given their position at the table and their general performance in the league, they have been warned against underestimating their rivals.

Former Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has warned that the Soweto sides should not solely rely on their form because that might not work.

“Yes and no. It’s a derby. I would say Chiefs’ form is a double-edged sword. Sometimes good form works for you going into the derby, and sometimes it doesn’t,” Baloyi told FARPost.

“I always feel that in recent years, Chiefs do much in the derby when they go as underdogs. Look at how we lost to Sekhukhune and Pirates. When you look at these losses, this team still has to prove whether they are title contenders.

"They can do that if they beat the top five teams. Now they are looking at the third spot and qualify for Africa," added the legendary retired South African goalkeeper.

Turning to Pirates’ form, they have been recording big wins while also dropping points in games where they are expected to cruise to victory. But Baloyi does not view Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men that way and instead cites their overall performances in recent seasons.