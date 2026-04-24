Orlando Pirates warned not to underestimate Kaizer Chiefs since 'Amakhosi do much in the Soweto Derby when they go as underdogs'
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Chiefs and Pirates set for high-stakes duel
Once again, Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are preparing for the Premier Soccer League derby clash on Sunday at the FNB Stadium.
The Glamour Boys head into the showdown a wounded giant after losing the first-round encounter by a margin of 3-0. Another defeat will be a huge setback for the top-three-chasing Naturena outfit, as they cannot afford to hand their rivals a season double.
Pirates, on the other hand, need the points in order to maintain their prime position in the title race against Mamelodi Sundowns.
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Are Chiefs underdogs?
Although the Sea Robbers are seen as favourites, given their position at the table and their general performance in the league, they have been warned against underestimating their rivals.
Former Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has warned that the Soweto sides should not solely rely on their form because that might not work.
“Yes and no. It’s a derby. I would say Chiefs’ form is a double-edged sword. Sometimes good form works for you going into the derby, and sometimes it doesn’t,” Baloyi told FARPost.
“I always feel that in recent years, Chiefs do much in the derby when they go as underdogs. Look at how we lost to Sekhukhune and Pirates. When you look at these losses, this team still has to prove whether they are title contenders.
"They can do that if they beat the top five teams. Now they are looking at the third spot and qualify for Africa," added the legendary retired South African goalkeeper.
Turning to Pirates’ form, they have been recording big wins while also dropping points in games where they are expected to cruise to victory. But Baloyi does not view Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men that way and instead cites their overall performances in recent seasons.
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What separates Pirates from Chiefs?
“No, Pirates are consistent. They are a team that has been doing well for the past three years, winning trophies and finishing second,” Baloyi continued.
“Yes, they dropped points at a time when Sundowns were picking up.
"Honestly, you are not going to win all the games; at some point you are going to drop points, but it’s the time of the season where you have to be careful about dropping points willy-nilly.”
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Pirates' strategy
As they eye a season double over Amakhosi, Bucs head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has his side will be driven by humility despite a commanding first-round victory.
"So, we approach this derby with a lot of humility, not thinking too much about the result of the previous derby," the former Marumo Gallants coach stated.
“Sunday is another game, different context, different environment. Kaizer Chiefs have been in very good shape over the last six games [where they won five and drew one], but we focus on ourselves and how we want to attack that game."