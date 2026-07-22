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Thalente Mbatha Orlando Pirates preseason
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Orlando Pirates vs UD Las Palmas Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the pre-season friendly in Spain

Orlando Pirates
Las Palmas
Club Friendlies
Premier Soccer League
A. Ouaddou
P. Maswanganyi
D. Hotto
N. Rapoo
A. Baliti
M. Mmolai
Al Ittihad
R. de la Barrera
D. Horkas
E. Clemente
E. Loiodice
T. Miyashiro
M. Fuster

GOAL brings you all the available details on the pre-season friendly between the Buccaneers and the Yellows at the Marbella Football Centre, Spain. This will be the Soweto club's fourth match of their Spanish camp and comes just 24 hours after Abdeslam Ouaddou's men lost 3-2 to Al Ittihad on Tuesday evening.

  • Marbella Football Centre

    Match information

    Game:

    Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas

    Date:

    22/07/26

    Kick-off time:

    19:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Marbella Football Centre, Marbella, Spain.

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  • How to watch Pirates vs Las Palmas - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    PiratesTV YouTube

    SuperSport TV Channel 209



  • Orlando Pirates squad news

    Abdeslam Ouaddou will be pleased with the performances of his new recruits and academy players so far, especially now he was able to give some minutes against Al Ittihad to his returning Bafana Bafana World Cup stars.

    With this match coming so soon after the friendly against the Saudi giants expect wholesale changes from the starting XI for that match below.



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  • UD Las Palmas squad news

    The Spanish Seguna Division side narrowly missed out on promotion after losing in the play offs against Malaga 2-1 on aggregate.

    The loss saw head coach Luis García depart, to be replaced by Rubén de la Barrera for the season ahead. His mandate is simple, gain promotion to LaLiga at all costs.

    To that end the club has already been busy in the transfer market bringing in Taisei Miyashiro from Vissel Kobe for €1.5 million, and Sergio Ruiz and Andres Rodriguez on free transfers.



  • las palmas(C)Getty Images

    Head-to-head and recent form

    These two sides have met twice before in friendly matches:

    Date

    Teams

    Fulltime score

    17/07/25

    UD Las Palmas vs Orlando Pirates

    0-0

    19/07/23

    UD Las Palmas vs Orlando Pirates

    0-0

    In terms of form:

    Orlando Pirates: L W D W W

    Las Palmas: D L W D W

    Orlando Pirates have already played four pre-season friendlies (P4 W1 D2 L1) and are coming off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Al Ittihad less than 24 hours ago.

    For Las Palmas, this is the first pre-season friendly in their calendar and will present their new head coach his first view of his squad under match conditions.


  • Orlando Pirates preseason Backpagepix

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