Orlando Pirates vs UD Las Palmas Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the pre-season friendly in Spain
Match information
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas
Date:
22/07/26
Kick-off time:
19:00 SAST
Venue:
Marbella Football Centre, Marbella, Spain.
How to watch Pirates vs Las Palmas - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport TV Channel 209
Orlando Pirates squad news
Abdeslam Ouaddou will be pleased with the performances of his new recruits and academy players so far, especially now he was able to give some minutes against Al Ittihad to his returning Bafana Bafana World Cup stars.
With this match coming so soon after the friendly against the Saudi giants expect wholesale changes from the starting XI for that match below.
UD Las Palmas squad news
The Spanish Seguna Division side narrowly missed out on promotion after losing in the play offs against Malaga 2-1 on aggregate.
The loss saw head coach Luis García depart, to be replaced by Rubén de la Barrera for the season ahead. His mandate is simple, gain promotion to LaLiga at all costs.
To that end the club has already been busy in the transfer market bringing in Taisei Miyashiro from Vissel Kobe for €1.5 million, and Sergio Ruiz and Andres Rodriguez on free transfers.
- (C)Getty Images
Head-to-head and recent form
These two sides have met twice before in friendly matches:
Date
Teams
Fulltime score
17/07/25
UD Las Palmas vs Orlando Pirates
0-0
19/07/23
UD Las Palmas vs Orlando Pirates
0-0
In terms of form:
Orlando Pirates: L W D W W
Las Palmas: D L W D W
Orlando Pirates have already played four pre-season friendlies (P4 W1 D2 L1) and are coming off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Al Ittihad less than 24 hours ago.
For Las Palmas, this is the first pre-season friendly in their calendar and will present their new head coach his first view of his squad under match conditions.
- Backpagepix
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