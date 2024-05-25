Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' must-win top-tier game against the Swanky Boys this weekend.

Orlando Pirates host SuperSport United on Saturday hoping to seal their place in the Caf Champions League competition next season.

However, three points might not be enough for them to finish second and the Sea Robbers will be hoping Stellenbosch will drop points against Richards Bay.

Stellies are on 50 points on the Premier Soccer League table, a point more than the Soweto giants.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pirates and SuperSport, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.