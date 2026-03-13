Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Siwelele FC, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Orlando Pirates vs Siwelele FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
- Orlando Pirates
Kick-off time
Game: Orlando Pirates vs Siwelele FC Date: 14 March 2026 Kick-off: 15h30 SA Time Venue: Orlando Amstel Arena
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How to watch Pirates vs Siwelele online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1
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Pirates team news & squads
Pirates say there has been progress in Sihle Nduli and Kabelo Dlamini recovering from injuries, but the duo is unlikely to play on Saturday.
Tapelo Xoki is also recovering from injury, and no Pirates player is suspended for Saturday's match.Pirates' possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Makhaula, Mbatha, Maswanganyi, Appollis, Mofokeng, Mbuthuma
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Siwelele team news & squad
Siwelele are sweating for the fitness of former Kaizer Chiefs star Tebogo Potsane, who missed the last match against Stellenbosch after getting injured when they hosted TS Galaxy.
Samir Nurkovic has not been playing for Siwelele since November 2025 and is unlikely to feature in Saturday's match.
Siwelele possible XI: Goss, Mobbie, Mfolozi, Makhele, Rapoo, Margeman, Zwane, Lungu, Pule, Saile, Ohizu
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Head-to-head and recent form
Pirates' three-match winning streak in the league is enough to motivate them going into Saturday's game.
Their run of form is a recovery from a two-match losing run that saw Mamelodi Sundowns stay close to them and their elimination from the Nedbank Cup.
They face 11th-placed Siweelele, who have won just one of their last five matches, a period during which they also drew three times and lost once.
Head-to-head record this season
Date Match Competition October 4, 2025 Pirates 1-0 Siwelele Carling Knockout September 23, 2025 Siwelele 0-1 Pirates PSL
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