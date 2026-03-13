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Vincent Pule, Siwelele FC, Patrick Maswanganyi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Orlando Pirates, September 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Orlando Pirates vs Siwelele FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Soweto giants' second consecutive Premier Soccer League home match, and this time they host Bloemfontein-based opponents at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday. The target remains the same for Pirates to protect their lead on a weekend when their closest league rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns, are focusing on a CAF Champions League assignment.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Siwelele FC, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Orlando Pirates, February 2026Orlando Pirates

    Kick-off time

    Game:Orlando Pirates vs Siwelele FC
    Date:14 March 2026
    Kick-off:15h30 SA Time
    Venue:Orlando Amstel Arena
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  • Yandisa Mfolozi, Siwelele FC, Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, September 2025Backpage

    How to watch Pirates vs Siwelele online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1

    Or follow GOAL Live Scores updates here.

  • Sihle Nduli, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Pirates team news & squads

    Pirates say there has been progress in Sihle Nduli and Kabelo Dlamini recovering from injuries, but the duo is unlikely to play on Saturday.

    Tapelo Xoki is also recovering from injury, and no Pirates player is suspended for Saturday's match.

    Pirates' possible XI:  Chaine, Sebelebele, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Makhaula, Mbatha, Maswanganyi, Appollis, Mofokeng, Mbuthuma

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  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Samir Nurkovic, Orlando Pirates vs SiweleleBackpage

    Siwelele team news & squad

    Siwelele are sweating for the fitness of former Kaizer Chiefs star Tebogo Potsane, who missed the last match against Stellenbosch after getting injured when they hosted TS Galaxy.

    Samir Nurkovic has not been playing for Siwelele since November 2025 and is unlikely to feature in Saturday's match.

    Siwelele possible XI: Goss, Mobbie, Mfolozi, Makhele, Rapoo, Margeman, Zwane, Lungu, Pule, Saile, Ohizu

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Christian Saile, Orlando Pirates vs SiweleleBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Pirates' three-match winning streak in the league is enough to motivate them going into Saturday's game.

    Their run of form is a recovery from a two-match losing run that saw Mamelodi Sundowns stay close to them and their elimination from the Nedbank Cup.

    They face 11th-placed Siweelele, who have won just one of their last five matches, a period during which they also drew three times and lost once.

    Head-to-head record this season

    DateMatchCompetition
    October 4, 2025Pirates 1-0 SiweleleCarling Knockout
    September 23, 2025Siwelele 0-1 PiratesPSL
  • Abdoulaye Mariko, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Siwelele crest
Siwelele
SIW
Premier Soccer League
TS Galaxy crest
TS Galaxy
TSG
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
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