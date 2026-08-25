Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

The big news around the Pirates squad is Patrick Maswanganyi being left out of the previous match day squad as he negotiated his exit from the club.

Pirates confirmed the transfer to Bahrain Premier League side Alkhaldiya Sports Club on Tuesday night.

Losing Tito isn't Pirates only headache as Sihle Nduli, Thalente Mbatha and Evidence Makgopa are all out with injuries.

In the good news column, Tshepang Moremi and Kabelo Dlamini are close to a return to action, and new striker Sebastian Pedersen made his much anticipated debut off the bench last time out.

Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Rapoo, Sibisi, Seema, Sebelebele, Mokobodi, Mthiyane, Appollis, Dansin, Lungu, Mbuthuma.







