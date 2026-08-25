Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
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Match information
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
Date:
25/08/26
Kick-off time:
19:30 SAST
Venue:
Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
How to watch Pirates vs Sekhukhune - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App, SABC Plus
SuperSport TV Channel 202, SABC 1
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
Orlando Pirates squad news
The big news around the Pirates squad is Patrick Maswanganyi being left out of the previous match day squad as he negotiated his exit from the club.
Pirates confirmed the transfer to Bahrain Premier League side Alkhaldiya Sports Club on Tuesday night.
Losing Tito isn't Pirates only headache as Sihle Nduli, Thalente Mbatha and Evidence Makgopa are all out with injuries.
In the good news column, Tshepang Moremi and Kabelo Dlamini are close to a return to action, and new striker Sebastian Pedersen made his much anticipated debut off the bench last time out.
Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Rapoo, Sibisi, Seema, Sebelebele, Mokobodi, Mthiyane, Appollis, Dansin, Lungu, Mbuthuma.
Sekhukhune United squad news
Sekhukhune United head coach Cedric Kaze will be without both of his preferred starting full-backs again, with left-back Vuyo Letlapa injured and right back Tshepho Mashiloane unable to play against his parent club.
In the first match on Saturday, Cedric Kaze's charges were overrun in the first half, but after halftime tweaks, were a much better side in the second half.
“We need to work more on our last third entries and have more composure, have more movements and have better technical accuracies. But I’m hoping that we’re going to get better,” Kaze said after the game.
“I feel like we had a better second half. We were the better team in the second half,” he said.
Sekhukhune United Possible XI: Buthelezi, Matsimbi, Thokolo, Cardoso, Mcaba, Mkhize, Monare, Makgalwa, Nkwana, Mncube, Ndlovu.
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
Orlando Pirates: W WD W W
Having taken a slender 1-0 advantage in the MTN8 semi final first leg on Saturday, Pirates now switch to maintaining the top spot of the PSL log after two wins and a draw.
With Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu all locked in on the same seven points tally, the Bucs need a win to keep the chasing pack off the summit.
Sekhukhune United: L W L W W
Sekhukhune are just one point further back in the league table and will fancy their chances of getting something out of this encounter after their strong second half display against the Bucs showed Cedric Kaze the way forward against the Soweto team.
Most recent head to head:
Date
Score
Competition
22/08/26
Sekhukhune 0-1 Pirates
MTN8
24/01/26
Sekhukhune 0-0 Pirates
PSL
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 48%
Draw: 45%
Away win: 7%
- Backpagepix
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