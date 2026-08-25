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Simphiwe Masilela & Daniel Cardoso, Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates MTN8Backpage
Steve Blues

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
P. Maswanganyi
D. Hotto
N. Rapoo
M. Mmolai
S. Pedersen
Sekhukhune United
C. Kaze
V. Letlapa
T. Mashiloane
D. Cardoso
M. Buthelezi
B. Ndlovu
Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates
MTN 8 Cup
L. Mojela

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Premier Soccer League encounter between the Buccaneers and Babina Noko at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. This is the second of three meetings between these two sides in a week, with Pirates having won first leg of the MTN8 semi final 1-0 on Saturday.

  • Orlando StadiumCourtesy

    Match information

    Game:

    Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United

    Date:

    25/08/26

    Kick-off time:

    19:30 SAST

    Venue:

    Orlando Stadium, Soweto.

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  • How to watch Pirates vs Sekhukhune - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SuperSport App, SABC Plus

    SuperSport TV Channel 202, SABC 1


    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.


  • Orlando Pirates squad news

    The big news around the Pirates squad is Patrick Maswanganyi being left out of the previous match day squad as he negotiated his exit from the club.

    Pirates confirmed the transfer to Bahrain Premier League side Alkhaldiya Sports Club on Tuesday night.

    Losing Tito isn't Pirates only headache as Sihle Nduli, Thalente Mbatha and Evidence Makgopa are all out with injuries.

    In the good news column, Tshepang Moremi and Kabelo Dlamini are close to a return to action, and new striker Sebastian Pedersen made his much anticipated debut off the bench last time out.

    Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Rapoo, Sibisi, Seema, Sebelebele, Mokobodi, Mthiyane, Appollis, Dansin, Lungu, Mbuthuma.



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  • Sekhukhune United squad news

    Sekhukhune United head coach Cedric Kaze will be without both of his preferred starting full-backs again, with left-back Vuyo Letlapa injured and right back Tshepho Mashiloane unable to play against his parent club.

    In the first match on Saturday, Cedric Kaze's charges were overrun in the first half, but after halftime tweaks, were a much better side in the second half.

    “We need to work more on our last third entries and have more composure, have more movements and have better technical accuracies. But I’m hoping that we’re going to get better,” Kaze said after the game.

    “I feel like we had a better second half. We were the better team in the second half,” he said.

    Sekhukhune United Possible XI: Buthelezi, Matsimbi, Thokolo, Cardoso, Mcaba, Mkhize, Monare, Makgalwa, Nkwana, Mncube, Ndlovu.



  • Vuyo Letlapa Sekhukhune United Kamogela Sebelebele Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Orlando Pirates: W WD W W

    Having taken a slender 1-0 advantage in the MTN8 semi final first leg on Saturday, Pirates now switch to maintaining the top spot of the PSL log after two wins and a draw.

    With Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu all locked in on the same seven points tally, the Bucs need a win to keep the chasing pack off the summit.

    Sekhukhune United: L W L W W

    Sekhukhune are just one point further back in the league table and will fancy their chances of getting something out of this encounter after their strong second half display against the Bucs showed Cedric Kaze the way forward against the Soweto team.

    Most recent head to head:

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    22/08/26

    Sekhukhune 0-1 Pirates

    MTN8

    24/01/26

    Sekhukhune 0-0 Pirates

    PSL


    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 48%

    Draw: 45%

    Away win: 7%

  • Oswin Appollis, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Camren Dansin Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Dive deeper

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN