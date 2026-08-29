Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United MTN8 semi final second leg preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Abedslam Ouaddou will need to assess the toll on his squad having already played two matches in a week.

Patrick Maswanganyi’s move to Bahrain Premier League side Alkhaldiya Sports Club was confirmed earlier in the week, so he will obviously play no further part in Pirates defence of their trophy.

Evidence Makgopa, Thalente Mbatha and Sihle Nduli all remain side lined with long term injuries.

Tshepang Moremi and Andre de Jong trained this week and should both be available for selection, with Nkosinathi Sibisi and Yanela Mbuthuma expected to be recalled after being rested for the midweek PSL match against Sekhukhune.

Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Sibisi, Seema, Hotto, Dansin, Mokobodi, Lungu, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma.







