Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United MTN8 semi final second leg preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
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Match information
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
Date:
29/08/26
Kick-off time:
15:00 SAST
Venue:
Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
How to watch Pirates vs Sekhukhune - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App, SABC Plus
SuperSport TV Channel 202, SABC 1
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
Orlando Pirates squad news
Abedslam Ouaddou will need to assess the toll on his squad having already played two matches in a week.
Patrick Maswanganyi’s move to Bahrain Premier League side Alkhaldiya Sports Club was confirmed earlier in the week, so he will obviously play no further part in Pirates defence of their trophy.
Evidence Makgopa, Thalente Mbatha and Sihle Nduli all remain side lined with long term injuries.
Tshepang Moremi and Andre de Jong trained this week and should both be available for selection, with Nkosinathi Sibisi and Yanela Mbuthuma expected to be recalled after being rested for the midweek PSL match against Sekhukhune.
Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Sibisi, Seema, Hotto, Dansin, Mokobodi, Lungu, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma.
Sekhukhune United squad news
Sekhukhune United will be without both of their preferred starting full-backs again, with left-back Vuyo Letlapa injured and right back Tshepho Mashiloane unable to play against his parent club.
Head coach Cedric Kaze will not be permitted in the technical area after his red card in the midweek PSL defeat, meaning assistant Paulus Masehe will take charge of the bench.
Sekhukhune United Possible XI: Buthelezi, Matsimbi, Cardoso, Mcaba, Thokolo, Monare, Mkhize, Makgalaka, Mojela, Mncube, Ndlovu.
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
Orlando Pirates: W W WD W
Having beaten Sekhukhune twice in the last week and enjoying a 1-0 advantage from the first leg last weekend, Pirates will be confident in getting the business done at home in this second leg encounter.
Sekhukhune United: L L W L W
Kaze would have hoped for a better return against Pirates in their two previous encounters. No goals scored, three conceded and a red card for himself would not have been what he envisaged as they started their triple header against the Soweto club.
Most recent head to head:
Date
Score
Competition
25/08/26
Pirates 2-0 Sekhukhune
PSL
22/08/26
Sekhukhune 0-1 Pirates
MTN8
24/01/26
Sekhukhune 0-0 Pirates
PSL
09/08/25
Pirates 0-1 Sekhukhune
PSL
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 50%
Draw: 44%
Away win: 6%
- Backpagepix
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