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Simphiwe Masilela & Daniel Cardoso, Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates MTN8Backpage
Steve Blues

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United MTN8 semi final second leg preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
P. Maswanganyi
D. Hotto
N. Rapoo
M. Mmolai
S. Pedersen
Sekhukhune United
C. Kaze
V. Letlapa
T. Mashiloane
D. Cardoso
M. Buthelezi
B. Ndlovu
L. Mojela

GOAL brings you all the available details on the MTN8 semi final second leg encounter between the Buccaneers and Babina Noko at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. The Bucs hold a 1-0 aggregate lead from the first leg.

  • Orlando StadiumCourtesy

    Match information

    Game:

    Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United

    Date:

    29/08/26

    Kick-off time:

    15:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Orlando Stadium, Soweto.

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  • How to watch Pirates vs Sekhukhune - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SuperSport App, SABC Plus

    SuperSport TV Channel 202, SABC 1


    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.


  • Orlando Pirates squad news

    Abedslam Ouaddou will need to assess the toll on his squad having already played two matches in a week.

    Patrick Maswanganyi’s move to Bahrain Premier League side Alkhaldiya Sports Club was confirmed earlier in the week, so he will obviously play no further part in Pirates defence of their trophy.

    Evidence Makgopa, Thalente Mbatha and Sihle Nduli all remain side lined with long term injuries.

    Tshepang Moremi and Andre de Jong trained this week and should both be available for selection, with Nkosinathi Sibisi and Yanela Mbuthuma expected to be recalled after being rested for the midweek PSL match against Sekhukhune.

    Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Sibisi, Seema, Hotto, Dansin, Mokobodi, Lungu, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma.



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  • Sekhukhune United squad news

    Sekhukhune United will be without both of their preferred starting full-backs again, with left-back Vuyo Letlapa injured and right back Tshepho Mashiloane unable to play against his parent club.

    Head coach Cedric Kaze will not be permitted in the technical area after his red card in the midweek PSL defeat, meaning assistant Paulus Masehe will take charge of the bench.

    Sekhukhune United Possible XI: Buthelezi, Matsimbi, Cardoso, Mcaba, Thokolo, Monare, Mkhize, Makgalaka, Mojela, Mncube, Ndlovu.



  • Simon Ramabu Sekhukhune United Thapelo Mokobodi Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Orlando Pirates: W W WD W

    Having beaten Sekhukhune twice in the last week and enjoying a 1-0 advantage from the first leg last weekend, Pirates will be confident in getting the business done at home in this second leg encounter.

    Sekhukhune United: L L W L W

    Kaze would have hoped for a better return against Pirates in their two previous encounters. No goals scored, three conceded and a red card for himself would not have been what he envisaged as they started their triple header against the Soweto club.

    Most recent head to head:

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    25/08/26

    Pirates 2-0 Sekhukhune

    PSL

    22/08/26

    Sekhukhune 0-1 Pirates

    MTN8

    24/01/26

    Sekhukhune 0-0 Pirates

    PSL

    09/08/25

    Pirates 0-1 Sekhukhune

    PSL


    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 50%

    Draw: 44%

    Away win: 6%

  • Cedric Kaze Sekhukhune Abdeslam Ouaadou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Dive deeper

MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN