Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Carling Knockout Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Abdeslam Ouaddou was his usual self in the pre-match press conference, urging his side to improve and claiming he was not '100% convinced' by Pirates recent performances.

“The confidence is there, especially because we’ve been so balanced in the games we’ve played. We have kept our values, solid at the back, scoring goals, and that is something that can give confidence to the players.”

“We are not perfect and every game is another battle where we have to improve. Even though we are doing well, I am not 100% convinced about some areas that we still need to work on. I want to be satisfied with these areas, especially in terms of controlling games.”

He the warned his charges that this match would be one of their toughest of the season.

“It will be one of the most difficult games we’ve ever played. Why? Because we have already hurt Sekhukhune three times this season. Again, this coach [Zothwane] who is in charge now gave us a lot of problems when he was at Richards Bay last season.”