Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Carling Knockout Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
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Match information
Competition:
Carling Knockout Cup
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
Date:
07/11/26
Kick-off time:
15:00 SAST
Venue:
Orlando Arena, Soweto.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Orlando Pirates: W W W W W
Apart from the blip of losing the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns, Pirates are flying. Since that loss in the final they have played five, won five, scored 13 and conceded just once, in the Soweto Derby last weekend.
Sekhukhune United: L W W W D
The Polokwane-based side have stabilised since they jettisoned Cedric Kaze after a difficult start to the season. They are now sixth on the PSL table but missed out on climbing into the top four last time out, losing 1-0 to this season's surprise package Milford FC.
Prediction:
Home: 63%
Draw: 32%
Away: 5%
Recent head-to-head:
Date
Result
Competition
29/08/26
Pirates 3-0 Sekhukhune
MTN8
25/08/26
Pirates 2-0 Sekhukhune
PSL
22/08/26
Sekhukhune 0-1 Pirates
MTN8
24/01/26
Sekhukhune 0-0 Pirates
PSL
Orlando Pirates news
Abdeslam Ouaddou was his usual self in the pre-match press conference, urging his side to improve and claiming he was not '100% convinced' by Pirates recent performances.
“The confidence is there, especially because we’ve been so balanced in the games we’ve played. We have kept our values, solid at the back, scoring goals, and that is something that can give confidence to the players.”
“We are not perfect and every game is another battle where we have to improve. Even though we are doing well, I am not 100% convinced about some areas that we still need to work on. I want to be satisfied with these areas, especially in terms of controlling games.”
He the warned his charges that this match would be one of their toughest of the season.
“It will be one of the most difficult games we’ve ever played. Why? Because we have already hurt Sekhukhune three times this season. Again, this coach [Zothwane] who is in charge now gave us a lot of problems when he was at Richards Bay last season.”
Sekhukhune United news
Sekhukhune United coach Papi Zothwane was at pains to ensure the previous three defeats Babina Noko suffered at the hands of Pirates would not be a factor for the cup game ahead.
“You can’t dwell on the past based on what happened in our past results against Orlando Pirates. It’s a new game. Our job as coaches is to give the players confidence, give them the structure and make them aware of the strengths and weaknesses of Pirates.”
He promised his side would approach things differently this time.
“It can’t be played the same way. We have to change a bit. We still want to keep the consistency of the team because we feel that in the past six games the team has done very well.”
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How to watch Pirates vs Sekhukhune - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
DStv App/SABC Plus
SuperSport TV Channel 202/SABC1
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