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Simon Ramabu Sekhukhune United Thapelo Mokobodi Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Carling Knockout Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Knockout Cup
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
D. Hotto
N. Rapoo
M. Mmolai
S. Chaine
N. Sibisi
T. Mokobodi
M. Padime
O. Appollis
T. Moremi
B. Radiopane
Sekhukhune United
Simba SC vs Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Simba SC
CAF Champions League
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
P. Zothwane
D. Cardoso

GOAL brings you all the available details on the quarterfinal game between the Buccaneers and Babina Noko at the Orlando Arena in Soweto. This will be these sides fourth meeting this season with the Soweto club winning all three previous matches without conceding a goal.

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  • Orlando StadiumCourtesy

    Match information

    Competition:

    Carling Knockout Cup

    Game:

    Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United

    Date:

    07/11/26

    Kick-off time:

    15:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Orlando Arena, Soweto.

  • Cedric Kaze Sekhukhune Abdeslam Ouaadou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Orlando Pirates: W W W W W

    Apart from the blip of losing the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns, Pirates are flying. Since that loss in the final they have played five, won five, scored 13 and conceded just once, in the Soweto Derby last weekend.

    Sekhukhune United: L W W W D

    The Polokwane-based side have stabilised since they jettisoned Cedric Kaze after a difficult start to the season. They are now sixth on the PSL table but missed out on climbing into the top four last time out, losing 1-0 to this season's surprise package Milford FC.

    Prediction:

    Home: 63%

    Draw: 32%

    Away: 5%

    Recent head-to-head:

    Date

    Result

    Competition

    29/08/26

    Pirates 3-0 Sekhukhune

    MTN8

    25/08/26

    Pirates 2-0 Sekhukhune

    PSL

    22/08/26

    Sekhukhune 0-1 Pirates

    MTN8

    24/01/26

    Sekhukhune 0-0 Pirates

    PSL

  • Orlando Pirates news

    Abdeslam Ouaddou was his usual self in the pre-match press conference, urging his side to improve and claiming he was not '100% convinced' by Pirates recent performances.

    “The confidence is there, especially because we’ve been so balanced in the games we’ve played. We have kept our values, solid at the back, scoring goals, and that is something that can give confidence to the players.”

    “We are not perfect and every game is another battle where we have to improve. Even though we are doing well, I am not 100% convinced about some areas that we still need to work on. I want to be satisfied with these areas, especially in terms of controlling games.”

    He the warned his charges that this match would be one of their toughest of the season.

    “It will be one of the most difficult games we’ve ever played. Why? Because we have already hurt Sekhukhune three times this season. Again, this coach [Zothwane] who is in charge now gave us a lot of problems when he was at Richards Bay last season.”

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  • Sekhukhune United news

    Sekhukhune United coach Papi Zothwane was at pains to ensure the previous three defeats Babina Noko suffered at the hands of Pirates would not be a factor for the cup game ahead.

    “You can’t dwell on the past based on what happened in our past results against Orlando Pirates. It’s a new game. Our job as coaches is to give the players confidence, give them the structure and make them aware of the strengths and weaknesses of Pirates.”

    He promised his side would approach things differently this time.

    “It can’t be played the same way. We have to change a bit. We still want to keep the consistency of the team because we feel that in the past six games the team has done very well.”

  • Simphiwe Masilela & Daniel Cardoso, Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates MTN8Backpage

    How to watch Pirates vs Sekhukhune - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv App/SABC Plus

    SuperSport TV Channel 202/SABC1

    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.

  • Vuyo Letlapa Sekhukhune United Kamogela Sebelebele Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Dive deeper

    * Carling Knockout Cup news

    * Orlando Pirates team page

    * Sekhukhune United team page

    * Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukune United live score

    * GOAL South Africa FB page