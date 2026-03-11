Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay FC, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game: Pirates vs Richards Bay Date: 11 March 2026 Kick-off: 19h30 SA Time Venue: Orlando Amstel Arena
How to watch Pirates vs Richards Bay online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Pirates team news & squads
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou welcomes back Sipho Mbule from injury after the midfielder was out for four games.
Also returning for the Buccaneers is right-back Kamogelo Sebelebele who was suspended for last week's clash with Polokwane City.
Pirates' possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Makhaula, Mbatha, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma
Richards Bay team news & squads
No Richards Bay player is suspended for Wednesday's match, giving coach Ronnie Gabriel more options.
Defender Thabani Zuke has not featured in the last three matches while forward Frank Mhngo is injured and is yet to play competitive football in 2026.
Richard Bay's possible XI: Otieno, Sikhakhane, Mcineka, Sbangani, Mntungwa, Mthethwa, Barns, Mthembu, Zikhali, Gumede, Mahala
Head-to-head and recent form
Pirates are back at the Orlando Amstel Arena where their last memory of this venue was the recent Nedbank Cup elimination at the hands of National First Division side Casric Stars.
The defeat by Casric was part of a difficult run of form which also saw the Buccaneers lose to Mamelpodi Sundowns in a league encounter.
Since those two straight defeats, Ouaddou's men picked themselves up to beat Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby and Polokwane City to help themselves stay in contention for the league title.
They are up against Richards Bay who are fresh from beating Kaizer Chiefs in a league game last week.
The Natal Rich Boyz would be fancying completing back-to-back wins over Soweto giants and remove TS Galaxy from position eight on the table.
Head-to-head record this season
Date Match Competition November 8, 2025 Richards Bay 0-1 Pirates Carling Knockout
Useful links