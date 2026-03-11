Goal.com
Khothatso Leballo

Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Soweto giants' hosting of the Natal Rich Boyz in a Premier Soccer League clash at Orlando Amstel Arena on Wednesday. After Mamelodi Sundowns went to the top of the PSL table on Tuesday evening, the Buccaneers are out to reclaim their place at the summit by boosting their goal difference and collecting maximum points from their visitors from KwaZulu-Natal.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay FC, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

    Kick-off time

    Game:Pirates vs Richards Bay
    Date:11 March 2026
    Kick-off:19h30 SA Time
    Venue:Orlando Amstel Arena
    How to watch Pirates vs Richards Bay online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Or follow GOAL Live Scores updates here.

    Pirates team news & squads

    Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou welcomes back Sipho Mbule from injury after the midfielder was out for four games.

    Also returning for the Buccaneers is right-back Kamogelo Sebelebele who was suspended for last week's clash with Polokwane City.

    Pirates' possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Makhaula, Mbatha, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma

    Richards Bay team news & squads

    No Richards Bay player is suspended for Wednesday's match, giving coach Ronnie Gabriel more options. 

    Defender Thabani Zuke has not featured in the last three matches while forward Frank Mhngo is injured and is yet to play competitive football in 2026.

    Richard Bay's possible XI: Otieno, Sikhakhane, Mcineka, Sbangani, Mntungwa, Mthethwa, Barns, Mthembu, Zikhali, Gumede, Mahala

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Pirates are back at the Orlando Amstel Arena where their last memory of this venue was the recent Nedbank Cup elimination at the hands of National First Division side Casric Stars.

    The defeat by Casric was part of a difficult run of form which also saw the Buccaneers lose to Mamelpodi Sundowns in a league encounter.

    Since those two straight defeats, Ouaddou's men picked themselves up to beat Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby and Polokwane City to help themselves stay in contention for the league title.

    They are up against Richards Bay who are fresh from beating Kaizer Chiefs in a league game last week.

    The Natal Rich Boyz would be fancying completing back-to-back wins over Soweto giants and remove TS Galaxy from position eight on the table.

    Head-to-head record this season

    DateMatchCompetition
    November 8, 2025Richards Bay 0-1 PiratesCarling Knockout
