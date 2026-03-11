Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Pirates are back at the Orlando Amstel Arena where their last memory of this venue was the recent Nedbank Cup elimination at the hands of National First Division side Casric Stars.

The defeat by Casric was part of a difficult run of form which also saw the Buccaneers lose to Mamelpodi Sundowns in a league encounter.

Since those two straight defeats, Ouaddou's men picked themselves up to beat Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby and Polokwane City to help themselves stay in contention for the league title.

They are up against Richards Bay who are fresh from beating Kaizer Chiefs in a league game last week.

The Natal Rich Boyz would be fancying completing back-to-back wins over Soweto giants and remove TS Galaxy from position eight on the table.

Head-to-head record this season