Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Sea Robbers' top-tier assignment against Rise and Shine in the midweek fixture.

Orlando Pirates are set to continue their good start to the season when they host Polokwane City in the Premier Soccer League assignment to be played at the Orlando Stadium.

This will be a massive game for the Buccaneers who are unbeaten in the eight games played across all competitions.

The Tuesday game is a huge test for Rise and Shine who aim to finish in the top positions this season.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pirates and Polokwane, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.