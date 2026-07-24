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Orlando Pirates preseason
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Orlando Pirates vs NEOM SC Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the Bucs final pre-season friendly in Spain

Orlando Pirates
Neom SC
Club Friendlies
Premier Soccer League
A. Ouaddou
P. Maswanganyi
D. Hotto
N. Rapoo
A. Baliti
M. Mmolai
Al Ittihad
Las Palmas
C. Galtier
S. Benrahma
A. Kone
A. Doucoure
A. Lacazette

GOAL brings you all the available details on the pre-season friendly between the Buccaneers and the Falcons at the Estepona Football Centre, Spain. This will be the Soweto club's fifth and final match of their Spanish camp and should see Abdeslam Ouaddou field a side close to the XI that will compete in their first league match of the season against newly promoted Milford FC on August 1.

  • Estepona Football Centre

    Match information

    Game:

    Orlando Pirates vs NEOM SC

    Date:

    24/07/26

    Kick-off time:

    19:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Estepona Football Centre, Marbella, Spain.

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  • How to watch Pirates vs NEOM SC - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SuperSport YouTube Channel

    SuperSport TV Channel 209


    Or you can watch it right here when the match kicks off:



  • Orlando Pirates squad news

    Abdeslam Ouaddou has already lavished praise on the young players on tour, saying after their 1-0 win over Las Palmas on Wednesday:

    “This team is the most youngest team that I could have put during this camp."

    “And they really responded very well in terms of aggressiveness, in terms of organisation, tactically."

    "Tactically, they were very clever."

    “So I think Orlando Pirates have a bright future with these young players."

    In the previous match, a 3-2 loss to Al Ittihad 24 hours earlier, Ouaddou was able to give his returning Bafana Bafana World Cup stars minutes alongside some of the Bucs new recruits.

    Expect him to start with his strongest XI for the first hour before bringing on some of the youngsters who have impressed on tour like Boitumelo Radiopane who will be looking to add to his two goal tally on tour.



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  • NEOM SC squad news

    NEOM SC coach Christophe Galtier has a wealth of talent available to him with household names like Said Benrahma, Amadou Kone, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Alexandre Lacazette all on The Falcons books.

    The Saudi Pro League side have also brought in centre back Malang Sarr from Ligue 1 outfit Lens in the transfer market so far.



  • Al Nassr v Neom SC: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Head-to-head and recent form

    These two sides have never met before so there's no head-to-head data. In their most recent results, their form looks like this:

    Orlando Pirates: W L W D W

    NEOM SC: W D D L W

    Orlando Pirates are coming off an historic season in which they won a domestic treble, including a first league title for 14 years, but are coping with a big squad overhaul that included losing star man Relebohile Mofokeng to Belgium Pro League side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

    For NEOM SC, their first season in the top division in Saudi Arabia could hardly have gone better after they finished in a very respectable 8th out of 18 teams, 16 points above the relegation zone.

  • Orlando Pirates preseason

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