Orlando Pirates vs NEOM SC Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the Bucs final pre-season friendly in Spain

Abdeslam Ouaddou has already lavished praise on the young players on tour, saying after their 1-0 win over Las Palmas on Wednesday:

“This team is the most youngest team that I could have put during this camp."

“And they really responded very well in terms of aggressiveness, in terms of organisation, tactically."

"Tactically, they were very clever."

“So I think Orlando Pirates have a bright future with these young players."

In the previous match, a 3-2 loss to Al Ittihad 24 hours earlier, Ouaddou was able to give his returning Bafana Bafana World Cup stars minutes alongside some of the Bucs new recruits.

Expect him to start with his strongest XI for the first hour before bringing on some of the youngsters who have impressed on tour like Boitumelo Radiopane who will be looking to add to his two goal tally on tour.







