Orlando Pirates vs NEOM SC Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the Bucs final pre-season friendly in Spain
Match information
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs NEOM SC
Date:
24/07/26
Kick-off time:
19:00 SAST
Venue:
Estepona Football Centre, Marbella, Spain.
How to watch Pirates vs NEOM SC - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport TV Channel 209
Or you can watch it right here when the match kicks off:
Orlando Pirates squad news
Abdeslam Ouaddou has already lavished praise on the young players on tour, saying after their 1-0 win over Las Palmas on Wednesday:
“This team is the most youngest team that I could have put during this camp."
“And they really responded very well in terms of aggressiveness, in terms of organisation, tactically."
"Tactically, they were very clever."
“So I think Orlando Pirates have a bright future with these young players."
In the previous match, a 3-2 loss to Al Ittihad 24 hours earlier, Ouaddou was able to give his returning Bafana Bafana World Cup stars minutes alongside some of the Bucs new recruits.
Expect him to start with his strongest XI for the first hour before bringing on some of the youngsters who have impressed on tour like Boitumelo Radiopane who will be looking to add to his two goal tally on tour.
NEOM SC squad news
NEOM SC coach Christophe Galtier has a wealth of talent available to him with household names like Said Benrahma, Amadou Kone, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Alexandre Lacazette all on The Falcons books.
The Saudi Pro League side have also brought in centre back Malang Sarr from Ligue 1 outfit Lens in the transfer market so far.
- Getty Images Sport
Head-to-head and recent form
These two sides have never met before so there's no head-to-head data. In their most recent results, their form looks like this:
Orlando Pirates: W L W D W
NEOM SC: W D D L W
Orlando Pirates are coming off an historic season in which they won a domestic treble, including a first league title for 14 years, but are coping with a big squad overhaul that included losing star man Relebohile Mofokeng to Belgium Pro League side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.
For NEOM SC, their first season in the top division in Saudi Arabia could hardly have gone better after they finished in a very respectable 8th out of 18 teams, 16 points above the relegation zone.
Dive deeper
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