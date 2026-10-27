Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC Carling Knockout Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

These two sides have only ever met once before, in this season's PSL season opener where Pirates ran out 2-0 winners.

Orlando Pirates: W W W L W

The Bucs are the reigning champions and will be extra motivated to win this cup competition again after losing their MTN8 crown against Mamelodi Sundowns earlier in October.

Milford FC: W D W D L

The Stallions have been this season's surprise package in the league as the newly promoted side sits in fourth on the table after nine matches, having only lost to Pirates and African champions Sundowns while winning four and drawing three of their matches.