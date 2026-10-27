Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC Carling Knockout Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
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Match information
Competition:
Carling Knockout Cup
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC
Date:
27/10/26
Kick-off time:
19:00 SAST
Venue:
Orlando Amstel Arena, Soweto.
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Head-to-head and recent form
These two sides have only ever met once before, in this season's PSL season opener where Pirates ran out 2-0 winners.
Orlando Pirates: W W W L W
The Bucs are the reigning champions and will be extra motivated to win this cup competition again after losing their MTN8 crown against Mamelodi Sundowns earlier in October.
Milford FC: W D W D L
The Stallions have been this season's surprise package in the league as the newly promoted side sits in fourth on the table after nine matches, having only lost to Pirates and African champions Sundowns while winning four and drawing three of their matches.
Orlando Pirates squad news
Abdeslam Ouaddou is under no illusions about the difficulty of facing Milford in the cup.
“[Milford] have shown resilience... they have a lot of confidence. They are a well-coached team, very disciplined and well-organised. They can run as well, so it will not be an easy game,” Ouaddou stated in his pre-match assessment.
“The advantage, the positive point is to play at home but I think it will be a difficult game. If you remember when we played Milford in the first game of the season, I said that we are not going to see many teams beat them.” he concluded.
Both Oswin Appollis and Nkosinathi Sibisi are expected to return to contention after sitting out the club's CAF commitments with injuries. Expect a fair amount of rotation with this being Pirates third match in 10 days and the Soweto Derby up next on Saturday.
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Milford FC squad news
Club chairman and coach Dr Xanti Pupuma is confident ahead of the game, especially with no injuries or suspensions to deal with.
“Hopefully we’ve learned our lessons from the previous game," Pupuma told The Herald.
"Already in the first game, we had a few players out, so we had to adjust a few things. I’m not saying it would have made a difference, but now we’re going into this game full force," he said.
"We have adjusted to the division, and I think we are in a better space than we were in the first game. So hopefully we give them a run for their money,” he concluded.
How to watch Pirates vs Milford FC - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
DStv App
SuperSport TV Channel 202
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
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