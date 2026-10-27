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Kabelo Kgositsile Orlando Pirates Olwethu Cele Bhekani Mthiyane MilfordBackpagepix
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Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC Carling Knockout Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Knockout Cup
Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
D. Hotto
N. Rapoo
A. Baliti
M. Mmolai
Milford FC
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
S. Pedersen
K. Kgositsile
O. Cele
B. Mthiyane

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Carling Knockout Cup game between the Buccaneers and the Stallions at the Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto. Abdeslam Ouaddou's side are the defending champions but will be wary of the threat posed by the high-flying PSL newcomers.

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  • Orlando StadiumCourtesy

    Match information

    Competition:

    Carling Knockout Cup

    Game:

    Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC

    Date:

    27/10/26

    Kick-off time:

    19:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Orlando Amstel Arena, Soweto.

  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates vs Milford Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    These two sides have only ever met once before, in this season's PSL season opener where Pirates ran out 2-0 winners.

    Orlando Pirates: W W W L W

    The Bucs are the reigning champions and will be extra motivated to win this cup competition again after losing their MTN8 crown against Mamelodi Sundowns earlier in October.

    Milford FC: W D W D L

    The Stallions have been this season's surprise package in the league as the newly promoted side sits in fourth on the table after nine matches, having only lost to Pirates and African champions Sundowns while winning four and drawing three of their matches.

  • Orlando Pirates squad news

    Abdeslam Ouaddou is under no illusions about the difficulty of facing Milford in the cup.

    “[Milford] have shown resilience... they have a lot of confidence. They are a well-coached team, very disciplined and well-organised. They can run as well, so it will not be an easy game,” Ouaddou stated in his pre-match assessment.

    “The advantage, the positive point is to play at home but I think it will be a difficult game. If you remember when we played Milford in the first game of the season, I said that we are not going to see many teams beat them.” he concluded. 

    Both Oswin Appollis and Nkosinathi Sibisi are expected to return to contention after sitting out the club's CAF commitments with injuries. Expect a fair amount of rotation with this being Pirates third match in 10 days and the Soweto Derby up next on Saturday.



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  • Xanti Pupuma Milford FCBackpagepix

    Milford FC squad news

    Club chairman and coach Dr Xanti Pupuma is confident ahead of the game, especially with no injuries or suspensions to deal with.

    “Hopefully we’ve learned our lessons from the previous game," Pupuma told The Herald.

    "Already in the first game, we had a few players out, so we had to adjust a few things. I’m not saying it would have made a difference, but now we’re going into this game full force," he said.

    "We have adjusted to the division, and I think we are in a better space than we were in the first game. So hopefully we give them a run for their money,” he concluded.


  • How to watch Pirates vs Milford FC - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv App

    SuperSport TV Channel 202


    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.


  • Tshepang Moremi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Dive deeper

    * Carling Knockout Cup

    * Premier Soccer League news

    * Orlando Pirates team page

    * Milford FC team page

    * Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC live score

    * GOAL South Africa FB page

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