Orlando Pirates vs Magesi Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Orlando Pirates are fresh off another trophy win and will be hoping to have a great start and make it to the final.

Magesi FC, on the other hand, are led by Clinton Larsen, they have not had a great start in the PSL, registering only one victory in four games

The man at the helm of the Limpopo side is a former player at Pirates and will be going out for a win in Soweto.

