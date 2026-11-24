“Another difficult game. We need to rest because this game will be one of the most important and one of the most difficult as well,” Ouaddou told the media ahead of facing Arrows.

“We have to prepare for it well because coach Mandla was in the institution. He knows exactly how we work. So the task will be even more difficult for us.

“We need to prepare for that game because it’s an opportunity again to win and take the lead in the Betway Premiership. It will be very important,” he concluded.

With the games coming thick and fast for Pirates, they start their CAF Champions League group campaign away against Simba on Sunday, expect Ouaddou to heavily rotate his squad for this match.