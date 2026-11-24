Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
- Courtesy
Match information
Competition:
Premier Soccer League
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows
Date:
24/11/26
Kick-off time:
19:30 SAST
Venue:
Orlando Arena, Soweto.
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
Orlando Pirates: W W W W W
Abdeslam Ouaddou's men went on a seven match winning run after they lost the MTN8 final to Sundowns, scoring 16 and keeping six clean sheets. They are in fine form ahead of their renuinion with former assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi.
Golden Arrows: L L W L D
The Durban club won their first match after the appointment of Ncikazi (a 4-0 thrashing of Chippa United) but have struggled to score and win matches since, losing 1-0 to both Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu.
Prediction:
Home: 62%
Draw: 30%
Away: 8%
Recent head-to-head:
Date
Result
Competition
07/04/26
Pirates 5-0 Arrows
PSL
05/11/25
Arrows 1-3 Pirates
PSL
13/05/25
Pirates 3-0 Arrows
PSL
06/05/25
Arrows 1-2 Pirates
PSL
Orlando Pirates news
“Another difficult game. We need to rest because this game will be one of the most important and one of the most difficult as well,” Ouaddou told the media ahead of facing Arrows.
“We have to prepare for it well because coach Mandla was in the institution. He knows exactly how we work. So the task will be even more difficult for us.
“We need to prepare for that game because it’s an opportunity again to win and take the lead in the Betway Premiership. It will be very important,” he concluded.
With the games coming thick and fast for Pirates, they start their CAF Champions League group campaign away against Simba on Sunday, expect Ouaddou to heavily rotate his squad for this match.
Golden Arrows news
Golden Arrows head coach Mandla Ncikazi will be desperate to turn things around at Golden Arrows, especially against his former club.
Before he left, reports emerged that the former Pirates assistant coach had allegedly fallen out with Ouaddou and was no longer welcome on the bench. However, when asked about the rumours Ncikazi was enigmatic.
"You don't talk ill about your former employer because you may offend them, and when I start to talk about my former employer then I can also offend my current employer.
"If you are a man you don't tell everybody about your challenges and I have a responsibility to protect my working environment.
"There have been issues at every club I've worked for, but I don't have the responsibility to reveal that publicly."
All eyes will be on the two coaches on Tuesday night to see if there's any evidence to back up the claims.
- Backpagepix
How to watch Pirates vs Arrows - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
DStv App
SuperSport TV Channel 202
- Backpage
Dive deeper
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting