Orlando Pirates vs Hungry Lions Preview: Kick-off time, TV channels & squad news

In a fixture that can be described as relatively kind to Pirates, the Buccaneers host the Motsepe Foundation Championship side, Ditau at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

The two teams will be looking to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup, with the Sea Robbers bidding to defend their title, as they emerged victorious last season.

