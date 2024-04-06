Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Bucs' match against Abafana Bes'thende in South Africa's Premier Soccer League competition.

Orlando Pirates hope to bounce back to winning ways this weekend when they play unpredictable Golden Arrows in the PSL.

After collecting a point in their last two games, the Sea Robbers cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to keep alive their dream of playing Caf Champions League next season.

The Backheel Boys are chasing a top-eight finish meaning it will be crucial for them to get a positive result against the Soweto giants.

Here, GOAL provides all the information and details you need to know about how to watch the match between the two sides, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.