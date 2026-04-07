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Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
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Kick-off time
Game: Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Date: April 7, 2026 Kick-off: 19h30 SA Time Venue: Orlando Amstel Arena
How to watch Pirates vs Arrows online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
You can also get all the LIVE updates here at GOAL.
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Pirates team news & squad
The Sea Robbers have confirmed the availability of Deano van Rooyen, who is likely to return to action, handing the Moroccan tactician a strong option at right-back alongside Kamogelo Sebelebele, who has been a consistent performer in that role.
Pirates' possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Nemtajela, Mbatha, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi & Mbuthuma.
Arrows team news & squads
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi will be spoilt for choice with the welcome return of KwaZulu-Natal Sport Awards Personality of the Year nominee, midfielder Siyanda Ndlovu, who will be eager to repay the faith and give Abafana Bes’thende supporters every reason to get behind his nomination.
Arrows' possible XI: Moava, Shezi, Jiyane, Mabaso, Mafuleka, Madonsela, Dlamini, Maxwele, Nguse, Gasa & Dion.
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Head-to-head and recent form
It’s rarely an even contest when these two sides meet, with the Sea Robbers having long stamped their authority over Arrows. However, with plenty on the line, there’s added edge to this encounter, as coach Mngqithi eyes a chance to rewrite the script.
Form-wise, the KZN outfit heads into this clash with a mixed but competitive run—two wins, two draws, and a single defeat from their last five outings. Meanwhile, the Mayfair side has been in red-hot form, boasting four wins and a draw, underlining their momentum heading into this fixture.
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