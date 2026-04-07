Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

It’s rarely an even contest when these two sides meet, with the Sea Robbers having long stamped their authority over Arrows. However, with plenty on the line, there’s added edge to this encounter, as coach Mngqithi eyes a chance to rewrite the script.

Form-wise, the KZN outfit heads into this clash with a mixed but competitive run—two wins, two draws, and a single defeat from their last five outings. Meanwhile, the Mayfair side has been in red-hot form, boasting four wins and a draw, underlining their momentum heading into this fixture.