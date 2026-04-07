Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Orlando PiratesBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay
A. Ouaddou
M. Mngqithi
D. van Rooyen
S. Ndlovu
K. Sebelebele

Both sides head into this showdown riding a wave of confidence after heading into the FIFA international break on the back of strong results. The Soweto outfit has finally found the 'killer instinct' coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been demanding, firing on all cylinders with a ruthless six-goal haul in a single outing. Meanwhile, Abafana Bes’thende have firmly planted themselves in the top eight and will be eager to keep their grip as the pressure mounts. With the season entering its business end, expect this clash to be a high-tempo battle as both teams push for their season targets.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • Thabiso Lebitso, Sihle Nduli, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Kick-off time

    Game: Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows
    Date: April 7, 2026
    Kick-off:19h30 SA Time
    Venue: Orlando Amstel Arena
    • Advertisement

  • How to watch Pirates vs Arrows online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    You can also get all the LIVE updates here at GOAL.

  • Deano van Rooyen, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpagepix

    Pirates team news & squad

    The Sea Robbers have confirmed the availability of Deano van Rooyen, who is likely to return to action, handing the Moroccan tactician a strong option at right-back alongside Kamogelo Sebelebele, who has been a consistent performer in that role.

    Pirates' possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Nemtajela, Mbatha, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi & Mbuthuma.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Arrows team news & squads

    Coach Manqoba Mngqithi will be spoilt for choice with the welcome return of KwaZulu-Natal Sport Awards Personality of the Year nominee, midfielder Siyanda Ndlovu, who will be eager to repay the faith and give Abafana Bes’thende supporters every reason to get behind his nomination.

    Arrows' possible XI: Moava, Shezi, Jiyane, Mabaso,  Mafuleka, Madonsela, Dlamini, Maxwele, Nguse, Gasa & Dion.

  • Menzi Masuku, Golden Arrows, Kabelo Dlamini, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    It’s rarely an even contest when these two sides meet, with the Sea Robbers having long stamped their authority over Arrows. However, with plenty on the line, there’s added edge to this encounter, as coach Mngqithi eyes a chance to rewrite the script.

    Form-wise, the KZN outfit heads into this clash with a mixed but competitive run—two wins, two draws, and a single defeat from their last five outings. Meanwhile, the Mayfair side has been in red-hot form, boasting four wins and a draw, underlining their momentum heading into this fixture.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay crest
Richards Bay
RIC
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP