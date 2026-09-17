Orlando Pirates vs Durban City PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
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Match information
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Date:
17/09/26
Kick-off time:
19:30 SAST
Venue:
Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Orlando Pirates: W D WW W
Pirates remain one of three unbeaten teams in the PSL this season, having only dropped points in their 1-1 draw away to AmaZulu in mid-August.
Since then they have taken nine points out of a possible nine in the league and in their last five matches across all competitions have scored an impressive 12 goals with just one conceded.
Durban City: W W D W D
Durban City’s league campaign has been a slow burner. After losing on the opening day to Sekhukhune United and exiting the MTN8 to Pirates, reports at the time suggested that Khalil Ben Youssef was already under pressure.
But since then, City have not lost a game but their five-match unbeaten run across all competitions has come with only three goals scored in the league.
Head to head
In 28 matches across all competitions, Pirates have won a healthy 23 matches, with nine draws and Durban City wins just six.
Date
Score
Competition
08/08/26
Pirates 2-1 Durban
MTN8
16/05/26
Pirates 0-0 Durban
PSL
29/11/25
Durban 0-2 Pirates
PSL
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 48%
Draw: 44%
Away win: 8%
Orlando Pirates squad news
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s squad will be boosted by the return of winger Tshepang Moremi who missed the CAF Champions League win over La Cure Waves through suspension.
Gamphani Lungu is back after a brief spell on the sidelines and captain Nkosinathi Sibisi is also back after his own injury concerns.
However, Andre de Jong, Thalente Mbatha, Evidence Makgopa and Sihle Nduli are all out through various injuries.
Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Sibisi, Seema, Ndaba, Mthiyane, Dansin, Mokobodi, Appollis, Mbuthuma, Moremi.
Durban City squad news
Ben Youssef’s squad flew back from Bujumbura after beating Rukinzo 2-1 just four days before this fixture, and with a small squad reshaped by eight new arrivals in July, some rotation looks likely.
Jean Lwamba is, however, likely to start as he is the one Durban City forward with a recent history of scoring against Pirates after his goal in August's MTN8 quarterfinal.
Durban City Possible XI: Asare, Shandu, Ncanana, Msomi, Mokone, Sanger, Poggenpoel, Domingo, Sirino, Lwamba, Maseko.
How to watch Pirates vs Durban City - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App
SuperSport TV Channel 202
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
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