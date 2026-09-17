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Oswin Appollis and Kyle Jurgens, Orlando Pirates vs Durban City Backpage
Steve Blues

Orlando Pirates vs Durban City PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
D. Hotto
N. Rapoo
M. Mmolai
S. Pedersen
Durban City
K. Ben Youssef

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Premier Soccer League encounter between the Buccaneers and the Citizens at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Abdeslam Ouaddou's men need three points against a stubborn opponent to keep pace with the early pace setters Mamelodi Sundowns.

  • Orlando StadiumCourtesy

    Match information

    Game:

    Orlando Pirates vs Durban City

    Date:

    17/09/26

    Kick-off time:

    19:30 SAST

    Venue:

    Orlando Stadium, Soweto.

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  • Orlando Pirates, Durban City, November 2025Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Orlando Pirates: W D WW W

    Pirates remain one of three unbeaten teams in the PSL this season, having only dropped points in their 1-1 draw away to AmaZulu in mid-August.

    Since then they have taken nine points out of a possible nine in the league and in their last five matches across all competitions have scored an impressive 12 goals with just one conceded.

    Durban City: W W D W D

    Durban City’s league campaign has been a slow burner. After losing on the opening day to Sekhukhune United and exiting the MTN8 to Pirates, reports at the time suggested that Khalil Ben Youssef was already under pressure.

    But since then, City have not lost a game but their five-match unbeaten run across all competitions has come with only three goals scored in the league.

    Head to head

    In 28 matches across all competitions, Pirates have won a healthy 23 matches, with nine draws and Durban City wins just six.

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    08/08/26

    Pirates 2-1 Durban

    MTN8

    16/05/26

    Pirates 0-0 Durban

    PSL

    29/11/25

    Durban 0-2 Pirates

    PSL


    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 48%

    Draw: 44%

    Away win: 8%

  • Orlando Pirates squad news

    Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s squad will be boosted by the return of winger Tshepang Moremi who missed the CAF Champions League win over La Cure Waves through suspension.

    Gamphani Lungu is back after a brief spell on the sidelines and captain Nkosinathi Sibisi is also back after his own injury concerns.

    However, Andre de Jong, Thalente Mbatha, Evidence Makgopa and Sihle Nduli are all out through various injuries.

    Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Sibisi, Seema, Ndaba, Mthiyane, Dansin, Mokobodi, Appollis, Mbuthuma, Moremi.



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  • Durban City squad news

    Ben Youssef’s squad flew back from Bujumbura after beating Rukinzo 2-1 just four days before this fixture, and with a small squad reshaped by eight new arrivals in July, some rotation looks likely.

    Jean Lwamba is, however, likely to start as he is the one Durban City forward with a recent history of scoring against Pirates after his goal in August's MTN8 quarterfinal.

    Durban City Possible XI: Asare, Shandu, Ncanana, Msomi, Mokone, Sanger, Poggenpoel, Domingo, Sirino, Lwamba, Maseko.



  • How to watch Pirates vs Durban City - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SuperSport App

    SuperSport TV Channel 202


    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.


  • Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Dive deeper

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC