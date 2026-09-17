Orlando Pirates vs Durban City PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Orlando Pirates: W D WW W

Pirates remain one of three unbeaten teams in the PSL this season, having only dropped points in their 1-1 draw away to AmaZulu in mid-August.

Since then they have taken nine points out of a possible nine in the league and in their last five matches across all competitions have scored an impressive 12 goals with just one conceded.

Durban City: W W D W D

Durban City’s league campaign has been a slow burner. After losing on the opening day to Sekhukhune United and exiting the MTN8 to Pirates, reports at the time suggested that Khalil Ben Youssef was already under pressure.

But since then, City have not lost a game but their five-match unbeaten run across all competitions has come with only three goals scored in the league.

Head to head

In 28 matches across all competitions, Pirates have won a healthy 23 matches, with nine draws and Durban City wins just six.

Date Score Competition 08/08/26 Pirates 2-1 Durban MTN8 16/05/26 Pirates 0-0 Durban PSL 29/11/25 Durban 0-2 Pirates PSL





GOAL Prediction:

Home win: 48%

Draw: 44%

Away win: 8%