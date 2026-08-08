Orlando Pirates vs Durban City Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the MTN8 quarterfinal
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Match information
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Date:
08/08/26
Kick-off time:
15:00 SAST
Venue:
Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
How to watch Pirates vs Durban City - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App
SuperSport TV Channel 202
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
Orlando Pirates squad news
Pirates have signed nine new players to supplement the squad that won a domestic treble last season, including of course their fourth MTN8 crown in a row: Neo Rapoo, Aphiwe Baliti, Matome Mmolai, Bohlale Ngwato, Sbangani Zulu, Ghampani Lungu, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Sebastian Pedersen and Thapelo Mokobodi.
Norwegian striker Pedersen will not feature as he only arrived in South Africa on Friday but several of the other new acquisitions will be hoping to play a part.
Captain Nkosinathi Sibisi was understandably upbeat during his pre-match media duties.
"It’s a competition that we are so used to being at and so used to winning it. We just want to keep that feeling."
Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Sibisi, Seema, Ndaba, Dansin, Mbatha, Appollis, Moremi, Maswanganyi, Mbuthuma.
Durban City squad news
The Durban club have also been one of the biggest movers in the transfer market with a whole host of players heading to KwaZulu Natal to join former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef's revolution.
Gaston Sirino, Tashreeq Morris and Bandile Shandu headline City's business and, with the Uruguayan back fit after his second half cameo, all three will be in contention for a start.
Ben Youssef was positive in his assessment of the integration of the new players into the squad ahead of facing Pirates.
“The atmosphere inside the camp is very positive, the hospitality of old players to the new ones has been very good and we have a very good squad," he said.
"There is a brotherhood and they help the new players.”
Durban City possible XI: Asare, Mokone, Ncanana, Mkhize, Gcaba, Shandu, Poggenpoel, Sifumba, Sirino, Maseko, Morris.
Head-to-head and recent form
Pirates opened their league title defence with a regulation 2-0 win over newly promoted Milford FC. This came after a strong pre-season in Spain where the Bucs held their own against tough overseas opposition.
Orlando Pirates: W L W L W
Durban City on the other hand, lost their season opener against Cedric Kaze's Sekhukhune United but can feel hard done by as they dominated all the stats except the score line.
Durban City: L D L D D
Most recent head to head:
Date
Score
Competition
16/05/26
Pirates 0-0 Durban
PSL
29/11/25
Durban 0-2 Pirates
PSL
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