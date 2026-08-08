Orlando Pirates vs Durban City Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the MTN8 quarterfinal

Pirates have signed nine new players to supplement the squad that won a domestic treble last season, including of course their fourth MTN8 crown in a row: Neo Rapoo, Aphiwe Baliti, Matome Mmolai, Bohlale Ngwato, Sbangani Zulu, Ghampani Lungu, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Sebastian Pedersen and Thapelo Mokobodi.

Norwegian striker Pedersen will not feature as he only arrived in South Africa on Friday but several of the other new acquisitions will be hoping to play a part.

Captain Nkosinathi Sibisi was understandably upbeat during his pre-match media duties.

"It’s a competition that we are so used to being at and so used to winning it. We just want to keep that feeling."

Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Sibisi, Seema, Ndaba, Dansin, Mbatha, Appollis, Moremi, Maswanganyi, Mbuthuma.







