Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' 2024-25 Premier Soccer League opener against the Chilli Boys on Wednesday.

Orlando Pirates host Chippa United at Orlando Stadium as they seek to kick off their PSL campaign on a high.

After their rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns impressively registered victories in their respective first league games, the Buccaneers are pressed to win and avoid playing catch-up as the season progresses.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pirates and Chippa, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!