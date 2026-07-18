Orlando Pirates vs Cadiz Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the pre-season friendly in Spain
Match information
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs Cadiz
Date:
18/07/26
Kick-off time:
18:45 SAST
Venue:
Marbella Football Centre, Spain.
How to watch Pirates vs Cadiz - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport TV Channel 209
You can watch the match here when the broadcast begins:
Orlando Pirates squad news
Abdeslam Ouaddou will look to rotate his squad and look for solutions for the void left in the number 10 role after the departure of Relebohile Mofokeng
He could look to switch to a 4-3-3 formation to get the midfield balance right and provide a platform for his wide attackers to push up onto the opponents.
Possible XI: Sipho Chaine, Kamohelo Sebelebele, Cristian Derbyshire, Tapelo Xoki, Neo Rapoo, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Cemran Dansin, Simphiwe Masilela, Bohlale Ngwato, Boitumelo Radiopane, Tshepang Moremi.
However, no matter how they start you can expect just about every member of the travelling squad getting minutes at some point as the technical staff look to get vital game time into the players' legs ahead of their PSL season opener against newly promoted Milford FC on Saturday, August 1.
Cadiz CF squad news
Imanol Idiakez was appointed in April as the third coach in a disappointing 2025/26 season which saw Cadiz fighting relegation from the Segunda Division and ultimately saw them finish 18th in the 22 team league.
This has prompted the club to go aggressively into the transfer market to secure 26-year-old striker Urko Izeta, French centre back Kenan Toibibou, Ukrainian forward Vladyslav Kopotun and a host of Spanish players like Beñat de Jesús, José Andujar, Javi Castro, Ibon Sánchez and goalkeeper Jokin Ezkieta.
Expect all the new faces to get minutes on the pitch as Idiakez figures out his best XI.
- Cadiz CF
Head-to-head and recent form
These two sides have never met before so there's no head-to-head data. In their most recent results, their form looks like this:
Orlando Pirates: D W W D W
Cadiz: D L D W L
Orlando Pirates are coming off an historic season in which they won a domestic treble, including a first league title for 14 years.
Cadiz as previously described had a very disappointing season and will be keen to turn their fortunes around and push for promotion to LaLiga.
- Backpagepix
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