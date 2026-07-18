Orlando Pirates vs Cadiz Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the pre-season friendly in Spain

Abdeslam Ouaddou will look to rotate his squad and look for solutions for the void left in the number 10 role after the departure of Relebohile Mofokeng

He could look to switch to a 4-3-3 formation to get the midfield balance right and provide a platform for his wide attackers to push up onto the opponents.

Possible XI: Sipho Chaine, Kamohelo Sebelebele, Cristian Derbyshire, Tapelo Xoki, Neo Rapoo, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Cemran Dansin, Simphiwe Masilela, Bohlale Ngwato, Boitumelo Radiopane, Tshepang Moremi.

However, no matter how they start you can expect just about every member of the travelling squad getting minutes at some point as the technical staff look to get vital game time into the players' legs ahead of their PSL season opener against newly promoted Milford FC on Saturday, August 1.







