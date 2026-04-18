Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

After a terrific run of form where they beat TS Galaxy 6-0 and Golden Arrows 5-0, Pirates went down to be held 2-2 by Richards Bay in their last match.

They have won three of their last five games while drawing the other two, leaving them just a point behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have played a game less.

The Buccaneers host AmaZulu who have won their last two league matches while sharing spoils three times and they are placed fourth on the table.





Head-to-head record this season

Date Match Competition 03/02/2026 AmaZulu 0-2 Orlando Pirates PSL



