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Orlando Pirates, February 2026Orlando Pirates
Khothatso Leballo

Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC
Orlando Pirates
AmaZulu FC
A. Ouaddou
S. Nduli
T. Xoki
R. Mofokeng
O. Appollis

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Premier Soccer League clash between the Buccaneers and Usuthu at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday. What could make it a difficult afternoon for the Buccaneers is that they are up against a team that harbours top-three ambitions.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    Kick-off time


    Game:

    Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC

    Date:

    18/04/2026

    Kick-off:

    15h00 SA Time

    Venue:

    Orlando Amstel Arena



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  • Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, AmaZulu vs TS Galaxy, January 2026Backpagepix

    How to watch Pirates vs AmaZulu online - TV channels & live streams


    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Or you can follow live updates here at GOAL.

  • Thabiso Lebitso, Sihle Nduli, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Pirates team news & squads

    No Pirates player is suspended for this match, and that gives coach Abdeslam Ouaddou a wide pool of players to select from.

    But the likes of Tapelo Xoki and Sihle Nduli are still out, although nearing full fitness.

    Pirates Probable XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Mbatha, Nemtajela, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi, Makgopa

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  • Arthur Zwane, AmaZulu, May 2025Backpage

    AmaZulu team news & squads

    AmaZulu will be without suspended defender Nkosikhona Radebe, in what is a blow for coach Arthur Zwane.

    Goalkeeper Darren Johnson is ruled out for the rest of the season with injury, leaving Olwethu Mzimela and Richard Ofori available for selection.

    AmaZulu Probable XI: Mzimela, Allan, Fielies, Mthethwa, Hanamub, Bern, Hlangabeza, Zikhali, Ekstein, Maqokola, Matlhoko

  • Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    After a terrific run of form where they beat TS Galaxy 6-0 and Golden Arrows 5-0, Pirates went down to be held 2-2 by Richards Bay in their last match.

    They have won three of their last five games while drawing the other two, leaving them just a point behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have played a game less.

    The Buccaneers host AmaZulu who have won their last two league matches while sharing spoils three times and they are placed fourth on the table.


    Head-to-head record this season

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    03/02/2026

    AmaZulu 0-2 Orlando Pirates

    PSL


  • AmaZulu, August 2025Backpage

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA