Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
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Kick-off time
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC
Date:
18/04/2026
Kick-off:
15h00 SA Time
Venue:
Orlando Amstel Arena
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How to watch Pirates vs AmaZulu online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Or you can follow live updates here at GOAL.
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Pirates team news & squads
No Pirates player is suspended for this match, and that gives coach Abdeslam Ouaddou a wide pool of players to select from.
But the likes of Tapelo Xoki and Sihle Nduli are still out, although nearing full fitness.
Pirates Probable XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Mbatha, Nemtajela, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi, Makgopa
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AmaZulu team news & squads
AmaZulu will be without suspended defender Nkosikhona Radebe, in what is a blow for coach Arthur Zwane.
Goalkeeper Darren Johnson is ruled out for the rest of the season with injury, leaving Olwethu Mzimela and Richard Ofori available for selection.
AmaZulu Probable XI: Mzimela, Allan, Fielies, Mthethwa, Hanamub, Bern, Hlangabeza, Zikhali, Ekstein, Maqokola, Matlhoko
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Head-to-head and recent form
After a terrific run of form where they beat TS Galaxy 6-0 and Golden Arrows 5-0, Pirates went down to be held 2-2 by Richards Bay in their last match.
They have won three of their last five games while drawing the other two, leaving them just a point behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have played a game less.
The Buccaneers host AmaZulu who have won their last two league matches while sharing spoils three times and they are placed fourth on the table.
Head-to-head record this season
Date
Match
Competition
03/02/2026
AmaZulu 0-2 Orlando Pirates
PSL
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Useful links