Orlando Pirates vs African Stars CAF Champions League Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
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Match information
Competition:
CAF Champions League Qualifying
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs African Stars
Date:
23/10/26
Kick-off time:
20:00 SAST
Venue:
Orlando Amstel Arena, Soweto.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Orlando Pirates: W W L W W
The Buccaneers secured a crucial away win in the first leg and will be looking to build on that result as they pursue their targets in this season’s CAF Champions League campaign.
African Stars: L W L L L
The Stars continued their poor run of form after falling to the Sea Robbers in Namibia last weekend. They now face a tough task against the Soweto giants in front of their home supporters as they look to overturn the deficit and keep their continental hopes alive.
Head to head
Date
Score
Competition
11/10/26
Stars 0-1 Pirates
CL
22/12/13
Stars 0-1 Pirates
CL
15/12/18
Pirates 0-0 Stars
CL
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 29%
Draw: 50%
Away win: 21%
Orlando Pirates squad news
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou remains coy about Oswin Appollis’ availability for the return leg, despite confirming that the attacker is making progress in his recovery after missing the first encounter.
The Buccaneers forward has returned to training and reported no pain while testing his ability to sprint, but Ouaddou is wary of rushing him back ahead of a busy run of fixtures.
The Pirates mentor welcomed the positive signs but stressed the importance of carefully managing Appollis’ recovery.
"I’m happy that he was in training, the target was to see what he can do, in the warm-up to see if he can sprint, it’s good news, he said he doesn’t feel pain," Ouaddou said.
"But you must understand Oswin is an important player of the team, they are all Ferraris, we need to take care of the engines very well. I don’t want to risk any players ahead of these important games, or burn anything."
Pirates Possible XI: Chaine, Sigomoshe, Seema, Sibisi, Ndaba, Mokobodi, Mbatha, Masilela, Moremi , Lungu, Mbuthuma.
African Stars squad news
Meanwhile, coach Gerald Gunther insists his side will leave nothing on the pitch, stressing the need for his players to fight for every ball and give their all until the final whistle. He also called on supporters and the nation to rally behind the team as they look to keep their flag flying high on the continental stage.
"We will give everything physically and mentally, compete for every ball and fight for one another until the final whistle. We know how important this occasion is, and we want our supporters and the entire nation to stand behind us. We will do everything in our power to keep the African Stars flag flying high," he said.
Stars possible XI: Kasetura, Hambira, Dopolo, Tjitemisa, Ketjijere, Kamatuka, April, Nguarambuka, Stephanus, Masialeti, Gideon.
How to watch Stars vs Pirates - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App
SuperSport TV
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
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