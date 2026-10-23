Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Siphiwe Selepe Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates vs African Stars CAF Champions League Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates vs African Stars
Orlando Pirates
African Stars
African Stars vs Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
S. Chaine
O. Appollis
E. Makgopa
K. Sebelebele
G. Lungu
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
S. Pedersen

GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch the Soweto giants take on the Namibian side at the Orlando Amstel Arena. Having secured a 1-0 away win in the first leg, Abdeslam Ouaddou will be hoping the Buccaneers can finish the job on home soil and book their place in the group stages.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • Orlando StadiumCourtesy

    Match information

    Competition:

    CAF Champions League Qualifying

    Game:

    Orlando Pirates vs African Stars

    Date:

    23/10/26

    Kick-off time:

    20:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Orlando Amstel Arena, Soweto.

  • Orlando Pirates CCL Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Orlando Pirates: W W L W W

    The Buccaneers secured a crucial away win in the first leg and will be looking to build on that result as they pursue their targets in this season’s CAF Champions League campaign.

    African Stars: L W L L L

    The Stars continued their poor run of form after falling to the Sea Robbers in Namibia last weekend. They now face a tough task against the Soweto giants in front of their home supporters as they look to overturn the deficit and keep their continental hopes alive.

    Head to head

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    11/10/26

    Stars 0-1 Pirates

    CL

    22/12/13

    Stars 0-1 Pirates

    CL

    15/12/18

    Pirates 0-0 Stars

    CL

    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 29%

    Draw: 50%

    Away win: 21%

  • Orlando Pirates squad news

    Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou remains coy about Oswin Appollis’ availability for the return leg, despite confirming that the attacker is making progress in his recovery after missing the first encounter.

    The Buccaneers forward has returned to training and reported no pain while testing his ability to sprint, but Ouaddou is wary of rushing him back ahead of a busy run of fixtures.

    The Pirates mentor welcomed the positive signs but stressed the importance of carefully managing Appollis’ recovery.

    "I’m happy that he was in training, the target was to see what he can do, in the warm-up to see if he can sprint, it’s good news, he said he doesn’t feel pain," Ouaddou said.

    "But you must understand Oswin is an important player of the team, they are all Ferraris, we need to take care of the engines very well. I don’t want to risk any players ahead of these important games, or burn anything."

    Pirates Possible XI: Chaine, Sigomoshe, Seema, Sibisi, Ndaba, Mokobodi, Mbatha, Masilela, Moremi , Lungu, Mbuthuma.



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google

  • African Stars squad news

    Meanwhile, coach Gerald Gunther insists his side will leave nothing on the pitch, stressing the need for his players to fight for every ball and give their all until the final whistle. He also called on supporters and the nation to rally behind the team as they look to keep their flag flying high on the continental stage.

    "We will give everything physically and mentally, compete for every ball and fight for one another until the final whistle. We know how important this occasion is, and we want our supporters and the entire nation to stand behind us. We will do everything in our power to keep the African Stars flag flying high," he said.

    Stars possible XI: Kasetura, Hambira, Dopolo, Tjitemisa, Ketjijere, Kamatuka, April, Nguarambuka, Stephanus, Masialeti, Gideon.



  • How to watch Stars vs Pirates - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SuperSport App

    SuperSport TV


    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.


  • Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    Dive deeper

    * CAF Champions League news

    * Orlando Pirates team page

    * African Stars team page

    * African Stars vs Pirates live score page

    * GOAL South Africa FB page