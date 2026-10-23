Orlando Pirates vs African Stars CAF Champions League Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou remains coy about Oswin Appollis’ availability for the return leg, despite confirming that the attacker is making progress in his recovery after missing the first encounter.

The Buccaneers forward has returned to training and reported no pain while testing his ability to sprint, but Ouaddou is wary of rushing him back ahead of a busy run of fixtures.

The Pirates mentor welcomed the positive signs but stressed the importance of carefully managing Appollis’ recovery.

"I’m happy that he was in training, the target was to see what he can do, in the warm-up to see if he can sprint, it’s good news, he said he doesn’t feel pain," Ouaddou said.

"But you must understand Oswin is an important player of the team, they are all Ferraris, we need to take care of the engines very well. I don’t want to risk any players ahead of these important games, or burn anything."

Pirates Possible XI: Chaine, Sigomoshe, Seema, Sibisi, Ndaba, Mokobodi, Mbatha, Masilela, Moremi , Lungu, Mbuthuma.







