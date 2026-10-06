Orlando Pirates vice-captain Tapelo Xoki opens up on psychological battle after injury layoff - 'It’s a lot mental than the body'

Orlando Pirates stalwart Tapelo Xoki has provided a candid insight into the grueling process of returning to professional football after a long-term injury.

"Being injured is not only physical. It’s a lot [more] mental than the body," Xoki told the media.

"First, there has to be that trust between the mind and the body. The mind has to trust what the body has to do for you to feel like yourself again. For me, that’s where I give credit to our physios. They’re not only treating the body, but also they are counselling me most of the time."







