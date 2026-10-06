Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vice-captain Tapelo Xoki opens up on psychological battle after injury layoff - 'It’s a lot mental than the body'
Psychological hurdles of rehabilitation
Orlando Pirates stalwart Tapelo Xoki has provided a candid insight into the grueling process of returning to professional football after a long-term injury.
"Being injured is not only physical. It’s a lot [more] mental than the body," Xoki told the media.
"First, there has to be that trust between the mind and the body. The mind has to trust what the body has to do for you to feel like yourself again. For me, that’s where I give credit to our physios. They’re not only treating the body, but also they are counselling me most of the time."
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The Buccaneers brotherhood
While the medical staff played a pivotal role in his clinical recovery, Xoki was quick to praise the culture within the Sea Robbers dressing room.
The Buccaneers vice-captain revealed that the constant encouragement from the squad prevented him from feeling like an outcast.
"And I also have to give credit to the teammates of mine that have never made me feel like I’m an outsider," he added.
"They’ve never made me feel that I’ve been out for that long. I’ve always felt part of the team with my contribution. Even though I’m not playing, it’s always been appreciated. So that helps in terms of making me feel confident and making me feel appreciated and part of the team."
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Focus on physical readiness
His journey back from the R21 incident serves as a testament to the resilience within the Pirates camp. As the preparations reach their peak at Rand Stadium, the focus remains entirely on tactical discipline and physical readiness for what promises to be a titanic battle between two of the country's biggest clubs.
Ultimately, Xoki's reflections serve as a reminder of the unseen battles footballers face behind closed doors.
While fans see the ninety minutes on the pitch, the months of mental conditioning and counseling are what truly enable a player to return to the elite level.
What comes next for the Bucs?
With the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns looming large on the horizon, Xoki has shifted his focus from his personal journey to the collective ambition of the club.
The showdown at Moses Mabhida Stadium represents a massive opportunity for Pirates to secure silverware, and Xoki is determined to ensure that his individual story does not overshadow the importance of the team's performance. He believes the squad is fully prepared for the challenge that the Brazilians will present on Saturday.
The experienced centre-back noted that every member of the squad must be prepared to sacrifice for the cause, regardless of their recent history with injuries.
"So, for a while, it’s a great feeling. But now, we are playing a final. It’s not really about me. It’s about the team. It’s about every one of us being ready and being ready to contribute to the team. And I’m sure every guy that is in the changing room is ready and willing to put in their 100% for the Cup," Xoki concluded.
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