Orlando Pirates veteran defender Tapelo Xoki delivers verdict on the Buccaneers' new signings as the 2026/27 season edges closer
Integrating the new Buccaneers stars
Orlando Pirates have been proactive in the transfer market, securing the services of Neo Rapoo, Matome Mmolai, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Sbangani Zulu, Ghampani Lungu, and Bohlale Ngwato.
These fresh faces have joined the squad during their training camp in Spain, a move designed to facilitate quick chemistry ahead of a demanding domestic and continental schedule.
Tapelo Xoki, has been observing their progress closely and believes the transition has been seamless.
Speaking via Pirates TV, Xoki expressed his satisfaction with how the newcomers have approached their new environment.
He noted that the existing squad has gone out of its way to ensure the new arrivals feel at home, reducing the inevitable pressure that comes with joining a club of Pirates' stature.
The defender highlighted that the similar age profiles within the dressing room have played a crucial role in creating a cohesive atmosphere during their stay in Europe.
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A welcoming dressing room culture
Xoki emphasised the importance of the team's culture in helping the new players find their feet, stating: "So far so good, you know that our group is a welcoming one, the players make you comfortable.
"They have come to the group that’s almost the same age as them. So, they won’t be scared.
"A lot of guys are their peers; ours is to guide them here and there. We’re going to help them where we can. But also, they must try to quickly get used to being around the guys in the team."
This leadership approach is vital for the Buccaneers as they look to defend the historic treble they secured last season.
By bridging the gap between established stars and the new recruits, the technical team hopes to maintain the momentum that saw them dominate the local scene.
The focus remains on ensuring that the psychological step up to a big club does not hinder the natural talent these players were signed for in the first place.
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On-field progress and tactical synergy
Beyond the social aspect, Xoki has been encouraged by the tactical understanding shown by the new signings during their initial friendly outings.
The defender believes that the time spent together in Spain has already started to bear fruit, with the tactical divide between the veterans and the new recruits narrowing rapidly.
This synergy is expected to be a key factor when the Premier Soccer League kicks off.
Sharing his thoughts on the training progress, Xoki added: "Preparation is going well. I think the time we spent together so far with the guys, things have gone well on and off the field.
"It showed in the last game we played that the gap is not that big between us, the older players, and the new players.
"So I think that’s an important thing and it will help us a lot this season."
Building momentum for the new campaign
The Buccaneers have already tested themselves against international opposition, recording a -1 draw with Spanish outfit Cordoba in their opening pre-season fixture.
That match served as a debut platform for several of the new signings, allowing them to adjust to the speed and physicality required at the professional level.
The focus now shifts to their upcoming clash against Cadiz CF, which will offer another stern test for the evolving squad.
With expectations at an all-time high following their recent silverware haul, the pressure is on the new arrivals to hit the ground running.
However, with leaders like Xoki providing guidance and a clear pathway for integration, Pirates look well-positioned to remain the dominant force in South African football.
The coming weeks will be crucial as the final tactical elements are put in place before the official start of the 2026/27 campaign.
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