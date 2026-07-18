Orlando Pirates veteran defender Tapelo Xoki delivers verdict on the Buccaneers' new signings as the 2026/27 season edges closer

Orlando Pirates have been proactive in the transfer market, securing the services of Neo Rapoo, Matome Mmolai, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Sbangani Zulu, Ghampani Lungu, and Bohlale Ngwato.

These fresh faces have joined the squad during their training camp in Spain, a move designed to facilitate quick chemistry ahead of a demanding domestic and continental schedule.

Tapelo Xoki, has been observing their progress closely and believes the transition has been seamless.

Speaking via Pirates TV, Xoki expressed his satisfaction with how the newcomers have approached their new environment.

He noted that the existing squad has gone out of its way to ensure the new arrivals feel at home, reducing the inevitable pressure that comes with joining a club of Pirates' stature.

The defender highlighted that the similar age profiles within the dressing room have played a crucial role in creating a cohesive atmosphere during their stay in Europe.