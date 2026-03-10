Orlando Pirates urged to hand Sipho Mbule new 'three-year' contract as extension deadline looms - 'He is the best player in South Africa'

Sipho Mbule’s contract situation was recently discussed, with his agent Mike Makaab confirming that both parties agreed on a one-year deal at Orlando Pirates, which includes an option for the club to extend his stay by a further two years.

Since then, the future of the former Mamelodi Sundowns player has been widely discussed.

Despite concerns over Mbule’s fitness and recent limited game time, former Buccaneers attacker Bennett Chenene has voiced strong support for the midfielder.

Chenene believes Mbule remains one of the brightest talents in the Premier Soccer League and insists the club should move to secure him on a three-year deal.