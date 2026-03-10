Orlando Pirates urged to hand Sipho Mbule new 'three-year' contract as extension deadline looms - 'He is the best player in South Africa'
Chenene backs Mbule
Sipho Mbule’s contract situation was recently discussed, with his agent Mike Makaab confirming that both parties agreed on a one-year deal at Orlando Pirates, which includes an option for the club to extend his stay by a further two years.
Since then, the future of the former Mamelodi Sundowns player has been widely discussed.
Despite concerns over Mbule’s fitness and recent limited game time, former Buccaneers attacker Bennett Chenene has voiced strong support for the midfielder.
Chenene believes Mbule remains one of the brightest talents in the Premier Soccer League and insists the club should move to secure him on a three-year deal.
'He deserves a three-year'
"I am happy with his contribution at Pirates this season. He is the best player in South Africa, and I think he deserves a three-year deal and to be a regular in the Bafana Bafana squad," Chenene said to Soccer Laduma.
While Mbule’s talent is undeniable, his 2026 statistics paint a more complicated picture. His injury and a lack of continuity have prevented him from cementing himself as the undisputed heartbeat of the Buccaneers' midfield.
Adding to the concerns, he has been omitted from Hugo Broos’s preliminary squad for the upcoming international friendly against Panama.
Struggles with consistency and fitness
Chenene, while being a vocal supporter of Mbule’s technical ability, did not shy away from pointing out the areas where the midfielder must improve if he is to fulfil his potential at a club of Pirates' stature.
"The one thing I think he can do is work on extra training because he gets tired quickly," he added.
The physical demands of modern football require a level of conditioning that Mbule has yet to consistently demonstrate since his move from Chloorkop.
Extra work behind the scenes might be the key to unlocking the version of Mbule that can dominate matches and show his undoubted talents on a more regular basis.
What comes next?
The clock is ticking for the decision-makers at Mayfair as they navigate a busy end to the season while fighting for the league title.
The Bucs' final decision may well depend on whether Mbule can return to full fitness and make a telling contribution in the season's remaining defining moments.
For a player who was a key part of Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations squad, the stakes could not be higher for both his club and international career.