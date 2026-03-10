Goal.com
Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates urged to hand Sipho Mbule new 'three-year' contract as extension deadline looms - 'He is the best player in South Africa'

The arrival of the 27-year-old at Soweto was seen as a revival of his career following a disappointing spell in Pretoria, and the Bucs faithful quickly took to him. But recently he has struggled to live up to the promising glimpses he once showed. Injuries have also played a part in his setbacks. With his one-year contract soon expiring, time is running out for the playmaker, and fans, along with former players, are beginning to debate whether he has done enough to earn a long-term stay at Mayfair.

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    Chenene backs Mbule

    Sipho Mbule’s contract situation was recently discussed, with his agent Mike Makaab confirming that both parties agreed on a one-year deal at Orlando Pirates, which includes an option for the club to extend his stay by a further two years. 

    Since then, the future of the former Mamelodi Sundowns player has been widely discussed.

    Despite concerns over Mbule’s fitness and recent limited game time, former Buccaneers attacker Bennett Chenene has voiced strong support for the midfielder.

    Chenene believes Mbule remains one of the brightest talents in the Premier Soccer League and insists the club should move to secure him on a three-year deal.

  • 'He deserves a three-year'

    "I am happy with his contribution at Pirates this season. He is the best player in South Africa, and I think he deserves a three-year deal and to be a regular in the Bafana Bafana squad," Chenene said to Soccer Laduma.

    While Mbule’s talent is undeniable, his 2026 statistics paint a more complicated picture. His injury and a lack of continuity have prevented him from cementing himself as the undisputed heartbeat of the Buccaneers' midfield.

    Adding to the concerns, he has been omitted from Hugo Broos’s preliminary squad for the upcoming international friendly against Panama.

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Struggles with consistency and fitness

    Chenene, while being a vocal supporter of Mbule’s technical ability, did not shy away from pointing out the areas where the midfielder must improve if he is to fulfil his potential at a club of Pirates' stature.

    "The one thing I think he can do is work on extra training because he gets tired quickly," he added.

    The physical demands of modern football require a level of conditioning that Mbule has yet to consistently demonstrate since his move from Chloorkop. 

    Extra work behind the scenes might be the key to unlocking the version of Mbule that can dominate matches and show his undoubted talents on a more regular basis.

  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    What comes next?

    The clock is ticking for the decision-makers at Mayfair as they navigate a busy end to the season while fighting for the league title.

    The Bucs' final decision may well depend on whether Mbule can return to full fitness and make a telling contribution in the season's remaining defining moments.

    For a player who was a key part of Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations squad, the stakes could not be higher for both his club and international career.

