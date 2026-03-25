Orlando Pirates urged to go for Mamelodi Sundowns star Peter Shalulile who can 'bring experience of winning the league'

Former Orlando Pirates attacker Lebohang Mokoena believes Peter Shalulile can help the club to dominate in Mzansi.

Shalulile has also been linked with Al-Ittihad of Libya, coached by Rhulani Mokwena.

“There are a lot of options [in the market for a striker]. If we have to break the bank, let Peter come in to share the experience of winning the league,” Mokoena told Soccer Beat.

“You need those kinds of players because they bring that [positive] energy around the team, because they know what it takes to win. So for me, if Rulani takes him, it’s good, but first option I would say, Peter come to Orlando, we need someone to finish there," he added.