Orlando Pirates urged to go for Mamelodi Sundowns star Peter Shalulile who can 'bring experience of winning the league'
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The PSL chase by Pirates
Orlando Pirates last won the Premier Soccer League in the 2011/12 season, but have struggled, since then, to beat Mamelodi Sundowns to the crown.
As a matter of fact, they have finished second in the last three campaigns in a row, while Masandawana have won eight consecutive titles.
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History beckoning?
In the ongoing edition, the Sea Robbers have been consistent under Abdeslam Ouaddou, but, as usual, Masandawana are desperately chasing another PSL title.
The Sea Robbers are on 51 points after 22 games, one match more than the defending champions, who are also involved in the CAF Champions League.
Bucs faithful are worried that the story might be the same once again this season, especially with their strikers, Yanela Mbuthuma and Evidence Makgopa, missing chances.
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Go for Shalulile!
Former Orlando Pirates attacker Lebohang Mokoena believes Peter Shalulile can help the club to dominate in Mzansi.
Shalulile has also been linked with Al-Ittihad of Libya, coached by Rhulani Mokwena.
“There are a lot of options [in the market for a striker]. If we have to break the bank, let Peter come in to share the experience of winning the league,” Mokoena told Soccer Beat.
“You need those kinds of players because they bring that [positive] energy around the team, because they know what it takes to win. So for me, if Rulani takes him, it’s good, but first option I would say, Peter come to Orlando, we need someone to finish there," he added.
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Time for Shalulile to seek new challenge
While with Sundowns, Shalulile has won four PSL crowns, the Nedbank Cup, and MTN8, as well as the African Football League.
With Brayan Leon and Iqraam Rayners above him in the pecking order and Lebo Mothiba also around, Shalulile should consider leaving at the end of the season.