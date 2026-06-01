Orlando Pirates urged to 'break the bank' in their efforts to keep treble winning coach Abdeslam Ouaddou - 'We are not going to understand this situation'
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High stakes for the treble-winning coach
Abdeslam Ouaddou has enjoyed a sensational debut campaign at Orlando Pirates, leading the club to a Betway Premiership title that ended a painful 14-year wait for league glory.
The former Fulham defender exceeded expectations by securing a domestic treble, adding the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup to the trophy cabinet during a dominant run in South African football.
Despite the domestic dominance, the season was not without its hurdles, as the Buccaneers suffered a disappointing exit from the CAF Champions League in the preliminary rounds.
However, the domestic silverware has cemented Ouaddou's status as a hero among the club’s supporters, making his recent comments about his future all the more concerning for the Ghost faithful.
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Zuma calls for aggressive retention strategy
Speaking on the uncertainty surrounding the coach, Sibusiso Zuma insisted that the club cannot afford to let such a successful manager walk away.
"We are not going to understand this situation [speculation about Ouaddou’s future]. It might be his contract, it might be a lot of different things that we don’t know about.
"One thing I can explain is that it’s a very difficult thing to win the championship.
"So you don’t let go of someone who has just won the championship," Zuma told FARPost.
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The ecosystem of Orlando Pirates
The former Bafana Bafana star believes that the difficulty of building a winning team means the board must be prepared to offer a massive financial package.
"Building towards the championship takes a long time, in fact, years.
"They [Pirates] have a very good coach, they have got Ouaddou, who was able to plug in and continue from where Riveiro left.
"Pirates can’t take that for granted.
"They know how difficult it is to win the championship. They have to do everything, even if it means breaking the bank to keep the guy," Zuma added.
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'It takes a special coach to win the championship'
Zuma emphasized that finding a coach capable of immediate success is a rare feat that should be rewarded.
"It takes a special coach to win the championship, and Ouaddou did just that. Don’t take the whole thing for granted," he warned.
The club is now under pressure to provide the Moroccan with the assurances and terms he needs to commit his long-term future to the project at Mayfair.
For Zuma and the Buccaneers supporters, the instructions are clear: keep Ouaddou at any cost, or risk undoing years of progress in the blink of an eye.