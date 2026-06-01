Orlando Pirates urged to 'break the bank' in their efforts to keep treble winning coach Abdeslam Ouaddou - 'We are not going to understand this situation'

Abdeslam Ouaddou has enjoyed a sensational debut campaign at Orlando Pirates, leading the club to a Betway Premiership title that ended a painful 14-year wait for league glory.

The former Fulham defender exceeded expectations by securing a domestic treble, adding the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup to the trophy cabinet during a dominant run in South African football.

Despite the domestic dominance, the season was not without its hurdles, as the Buccaneers suffered a disappointing exit from the CAF Champions League in the preliminary rounds.

However, the domestic silverware has cemented Ouaddou's status as a hero among the club’s supporters, making his recent comments about his future all the more concerning for the Ghost faithful.