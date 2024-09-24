Bongani ZunguGOAL GFX
Seth Willis

Orlando Pirates urged by former Kaizer Chiefs player 'to forget Zungu's age' - 'Buccaneers need Bongani'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Polokwane CityTransfersKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesPolokwane CityMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Marumo GallantsMamelodi Sundowns FCMarumo GallantsB. Zungu

Bucs have been asked to consider signing the midfielder because he can help them achieve their targets this season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Zungu left Sundowns at the end of last season
  • He is currently a free agent
  • Pirates have been asked to consider signing him
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below