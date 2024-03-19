Makhehleni Makhaula of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Seth Willis

Orlando Pirates update on Makhaula after midfielder collapsed in Nedbank Cup game against Hungry Lions

Orlando Pirates vs Hungry Lions FC
Nedbank Cup
Makhehlene Makhaula

The Buccaneers have shared encouraging news about their midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula after he collapsed mid-match and was rushed to hospital.

  • Makhaula started the match against Lions
  • The veteran midfielder collapsed and rushed to hospital
  • Pirates share latest news on his condition

