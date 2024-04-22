Orlando Pirates' Tshegofatso Mabasa, Stellenbosch and Richards Bay all caught the eyes of the PSL celebration police

GOAL zooms into the 'crazy' celebrations that took place in the Premier Soccer League this past weekend, as Stellenbosch and Pirates did the most.

Football's latest phenomena, the celebration police have been policing all elaborate celebrations, particularly in Europe where Rasmus Hojlund was over the moon after netting for Manchester United in the penalty shoot-out against Coventry in the FA Cup this past weekend.

The fact of the matter is that The Red Devils fluffed a 3-0 lead at half-time and allowed them to launch a comeback and took the game all the way to penalties.

Hojlund was left to celebrate on his own after netting the winning penalty, and it looked quite ridiculous on his side. Here, GOAL looks at the recent incidents of elaborate and over-the-top celebrations.