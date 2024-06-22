Orlando Pirates' top earner Deon Hotto reveals plans to build stadium and netball court - 'It was not easy to put in the R2 million'

Orlando PiratesClifton MabasaOrlando Pirates' top earner Deon Hotto reveals plans to build stadium and netball court - 'It was not easy to put in the R2 million'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesDeon HottoNamibiaThe Bucs wide-player has spoken about his plans to help his native country in terms of developing sports facilities.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPirates' Hotto reveals plans to assist NamibiaHe won Nedbank Cup & MTN8 in the 2023/24 seasonThe lefty is one of Bucs' top earner Article continues below