Orlando Pirates' top earner Deon Hotto reveals plans to build stadium and netball court - 'It was not easy to put in the R2 million'

The Bucs wide-player has spoken about his plans to help his native country in terms of developing sports facilities.

  • Pirates' Hotto reveals plans to assist Namibia
  • He won Nedbank Cup & MTN8 in the 2023/24 season
  • The lefty is one of Bucs' top earner
