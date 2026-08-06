Orlando Pirates tipped to retain league crown as Lehlohonolo Majoro predicts thrilling PSL title race - 'It's going to be very tricky and very interesting'

After Orlando Pirates finally snapped Mamelodi Sundowns' long-standing dominance to claim the league crown last campaign, former Bafana Bafana striker Lehlohonolo Majoro believes the upcoming PSL season promises to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory.

The landscape of South African football shifted significantly last season, and Majoro is excited by the prospect of the traditional heavyweights returning to the summit of the table together.

Speaking to IOL, the ex-Cape Town City star expressed his delight at the current state of the league hierarchy.

"Having seen Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs finish first, second, and third respectively, it's really encouraging for us as football fanatics because it's been a long time since we've seen a table look like that," Majoro said.







