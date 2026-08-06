Orlando Pirates tipped to retain league crown as Lehlohonolo Majoro predicts thrilling PSL title race - 'It's going to be very tricky and very interesting'
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Majoro tips Pirates for back-to-back glory
After Orlando Pirates finally snapped Mamelodi Sundowns' long-standing dominance to claim the league crown last campaign, former Bafana Bafana striker Lehlohonolo Majoro believes the upcoming PSL season promises to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory.
The landscape of South African football shifted significantly last season, and Majoro is excited by the prospect of the traditional heavyweights returning to the summit of the table together.
Speaking to IOL, the ex-Cape Town City star expressed his delight at the current state of the league hierarchy.
"Having seen Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs finish first, second, and third respectively, it's really encouraging for us as football fanatics because it's been a long time since we've seen a table look like that," Majoro said.
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Rising competition across the Premiership
Beyond the traditional 'Big Three', Majoro is keeping a close eye on the chasing pack who are looking to disrupt the established order.
"Not undermining other teams—we've seen AmaZulu under Coach Arthur [Zwane] putting their hands up to showcase that they're not just here to add numbers," he explained.
"Sekhukhune [United] is among those; Polokwane [City] has always been a surprise package, and for the first time, we saw Stellenbosch finish outside the top eight.
"I'm sure they will want to fight their way back into the top eight and return to winning ways."
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No room for complacency for the giants
"It's going to be very tricky and very interesting," Majoro added, highlighting the mental toughness required to navigate a 30-game season.
"There's no such thing as 'small teams' anymore.
"I believe each and every team that is prepared and willing to go the extra mile to get three points will get them."
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'Hopefully, we will see Pirates defend their trophy'
When he finally made his ultimate title prediction, the former Bafana international stayed loyal to the black and white half of Soweto.
However, he admits the margin for error will be razor-thin.
"I have no doubt that the Big Three will battle it out until the end.
"Hopefully, we will see Orlando Pirates defend their trophy again this season," he concluded.
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