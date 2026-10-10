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Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma backed to play major role in MTN8 final - 'I would like to see him score a goal'
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A rising star on the big stage
With the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns looming, Lehlohonolo Majoro has been singing the praises of Yanela Mbuthuma’s multifaceted influence on the team.
The ex-Buccaneers marksman believes that looking only at the goal tally does a disservice to a player who provides so much more to Abdeslam Ouaddou’s tactical framework.
According to the former Bafana Bafana star, Mbuthuma’s true value lies in his tireless work rate and ability to open up spaces for others to exploit.
Majoro suggests this selfless approach has transformed the striker into a vital component of the Sea Robbers’ offensive machinery, particularly when the stakes are highest in cup competitions.
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The reward for tireless work rate
Majoro is adamant that the football gods should smile upon the Pirates attacker when he faces the African champions.
Speaking about the nuances of the position, the veteran striker noted that Mbuthuma’s impact goes beyond simple statistics. "With Mbuthuma, I love his work rate, which is something people overlook. The job of a striker is not only to score goals, but it’s also to create goals and create spaces for your teammates to use, and he has done that exceptionally," he told IOL.
The pressure of a cup final often demands a moment of individual brilliance, and Majoro hopes Mbuthuma will be the one to provide it.
The retired star believes a goal in the final would be the perfect conclusion to the youngster's recent purple patch.
"I would like to see him score a goal just to cap off everything he has been doing of late in the previous rounds, as well as getting that assist for Bafana, so the only way for football to reward him is by getting a goal," the former striker added.
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Sundowns' formidable attacking threat
Majoro believes the Sea Robbers must be wary of Brayan Leon's threat, highlighting that the Sundowns star is lethal in front of goal once he settles into a game.
The retired forward also suggested that Miguel Cardoso has been handed a significant tactical boost following the reintegration of Cassius Mailula.
Weighing in on the strategic battle, Majoro noted: "We know Leon, we know that if he’s in the mood, he can score at any given chance.
With Mailula also coming back, we’ve also seen him score goals, which also speaks to the environment that allows a player to function."
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A battle for domestic dominance
History beckons for Pirates as they head into a capacity crowd in Durban with their sights set on a legendary fifth straight MTN8 crown.
Standing in the way of the Buccaneers' knockout dynasty are Sundowns, who arrive determined to shatter the Soweto giants' dominance and reclaim their status as the competition's premier force.
This showdown is more than just a domestic cup final; it is a collision between two African heavyweights at the peak of their powers.
Success at the Moses Mabhida Stadium will likely hinge on which marksman possesses the ice-cold nerves required to settle the score.
Former star Majoro believes the outcome rests on a knife-edge, insisting that wastefulness simply isn't an option.
"This is a cup final; this is where being ruthless in front of goals plays a huge role because you might get an opportunity early in the match and it might be the only one you get the entire game," Majoro warned.
As the 6 pm start time approaches, all eyes are on whether young talent Mbuthuma can handle the pressure and outdo the established icons on the opposite side.
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