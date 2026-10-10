Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma backed to play major role in MTN8 final - 'I would like to see him score a goal'

With the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns looming, Lehlohonolo Majoro has been singing the praises of Yanela Mbuthuma’s multifaceted influence on the team.

The ex-Buccaneers marksman believes that looking only at the goal tally does a disservice to a player who provides so much more to Abdeslam Ouaddou’s tactical framework.

According to the former Bafana Bafana star, Mbuthuma’s true value lies in his tireless work rate and ability to open up spaces for others to exploit.

Majoro suggests this selfless approach has transformed the striker into a vital component of the Sea Robbers’ offensive machinery, particularly when the stakes are highest in cup competitions.



