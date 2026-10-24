Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa lauded after firing Bucs to CAF Champions League group stages - 'He was moving everywhere'

Orlando Pirates cruised into the CAF Champions League group stages with a commanding 4-0 victory over Africa Stars on Friday night. The result, which secured a 5-0 aggregate triumph, was defined by the clinical display of Evidence Makgopa.

His performance comes as a significant boost for head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who has had to navigate the early stages of the season without the services of the powerful forward.

The significance of the result cannot be overstated for the Soweto giants, who are looking to re-establish themselves as a powerhouse in African football.