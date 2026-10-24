Backpagepix
Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa lauded after firing Bucs to CAF Champions League group stages - 'He was moving everywhere'
- Backpagepix
Makgopa shines on continental stage
Orlando Pirates cruised into the CAF Champions League group stages with a commanding 4-0 victory over Africa Stars on Friday night. The result, which secured a 5-0 aggregate triumph, was defined by the clinical display of Evidence Makgopa.
His performance comes as a significant boost for head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who has had to navigate the early stages of the season without the services of the powerful forward.
The significance of the result cannot be overstated for the Soweto giants, who are looking to re-establish themselves as a powerhouse in African football.
- Backpage
Ouaddou hails 'fantastic' return
Speaking after the match, Ouaddou could not hide his delight at the impact made by his returning number nine.
The coach noted that the striker had been patiently waiting for his chance after recovering from an injury layoff that had kept him out of several opening fixtures this term.
“Regarding Evidence, you know, his last regular game was last season, and we wanted to give him the opportunity today,” Ouaddou explained as quoted by iDiski Times.
“And I think he took it; he was just fantastic. He was moving everywhere. He took the space. I was happy. Something that I told him to improve on was to hold the ball between the lines as a wall player, and he allowed us to play some layoff and to find the third man.”
- Backpagepix
Strategic depth for the Buccaneers
The return of Makgopa adds another layer to an already competitive Pirates frontline.
While the striker’s mobility and finishing were the highlights of the evening, his ability to link play effectively was what truly unlocked the Africa Stars defence.
“And he’s scored. It’s very positive for me. It’s an area where I want efficiency. And now I have [Boitumelo Radiopane] Radio, I have [Yanela] Mbuthuma, [Sebastian] Pedersen, [Sifiso] Luthuli, everybody is scoring,” the Pirates mentor added.
The increased competition for places is a welcome headache for the coach, who knows that rotation will be essential once the group stages begin in earnest and the travel demands of African football increase.
- Backpage
Building momentum for the group phase
The victory provides a massive morale boost for the squad as they prepare for the challenges of the group stages.
Ouaddou believes that having multiple reliable options in the final third will be the difference between success and failure in the competition.
“So it’s very good news for us because to get in the group stages will allow me to rotate and to give the opportunity to all the players.
"I have won one more player today again with Evidence,” Ouaddou concluded.
As the Buccaneers await the group stage draw, they do so with the confidence that their main man is back and ready to leave his mark on the continent once again.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting