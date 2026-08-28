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Orlando Pirates striker Boitumelo Radiopane lauded after opening scoring account for the season: 'You want to be the chosen one'
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Modise praises winning mentality
Bafana Bafana legend Teko Modise has lauded Orlando Pirates forward Boitumelo Radiopane for his exceptional maturity and unselfishness in the final third.
The highly rated 24-year-old striker inspired the Buccaneers to a convincing 2-0 victory against Sekhukhune United in their Betway Premiership encounter at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.
"Look, what I can tell is that championships are in the camaraderie, and it starts like this, in official matches like this," Modise said as per KickOff.
He emphasised that while individual glory is often the primary focus for goalscorers, the collective success of the club must always take precedence during high-stakes league matches
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Radiopane shows finishing instinct
After breaking the deadlock with a clinical 36th-minute strike, "Radio Man" turned provider in the 62nd minute by capitalising on a defensive error and squaring a composed pass for Oswin Appollis to slot into an empty net.
"Yeah, as a striker, you're chasing individual accolades; at the end of the day, you want to be the top striker, you want to be the chosen one, you haven’t been given enough of an opportunity."
Turning point for Radiopane
"But yes, again, that glance, which most of the strikers in the PSL don’t do, that glance- he sees that there is a teammate on the left-hand side. But also, credit to Appollis because there is still a lot of work that needs to be done," he added.
This level of awareness is what head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been searching for as he looks to refine the team's offensive transitions.
The crucial three points collected on home turf have safely cemented Bucs' position at the summit of the table, moving them to 10 points with a better goal difference than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.
This resurgence from Radiopane marks a turning point after he endured a highly disruptive 2025/26, which was largely derailed by persistent injuries which saw him make just five appearances for 198 minutes of football all season.
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What's next for Radiopane?
His breakout display against Babina Noko - registering one goal and one assist in his first start of the campaign - finally answers head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou's call for a reliable centre-forward to lead the side's frontline.
The coach has been vocal about the need for his strikers to be more clinical and involved in the build-up play.
As the season heats up, Orlando Pirates appear to have found the right balance in their attacking department.
With the backing of legends like Modise and the tactical guidance of Ouaddou, Radiopane is quickly becoming the "chosen one" for the Buccaneers.
The focus now shifts to maintaining this momentum as they look to stay ahead of rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for South African football's most prestigious prize while fighting to book a spot in the MTN8 final when they face Sekhukhune United this Saturday.
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