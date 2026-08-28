Orlando Pirates striker Boitumelo Radiopane lauded after opening scoring account for the season: 'You want to be the chosen one'

Bafana Bafana legend Teko Modise has lauded Orlando Pirates forward Boitumelo Radiopane for his exceptional maturity and unselfishness in the final third.

The highly rated 24-year-old striker inspired the Buccaneers to a convincing 2-0 victory against Sekhukhune United in their Betway Premiership encounter at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.

"Look, what I can tell is that championships are in the camaraderie, and it starts like this, in official matches like this," Modise said as per KickOff.

He emphasised that while individual glory is often the primary focus for goalscorers, the collective success of the club must always take precedence during high-stakes league matches