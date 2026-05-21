Orlando Pirates stars slammed for 'chasing individual glory' in title-deciding Durban City stalemate: 'Each player appeared eager to secure a place in history'

Orlando Pirates missed a massive opportunity to tighten their grip on the league title after a goalless stalemate against a stubborn Durban City FC side last weekend.

The result has left a bitter taste in the mouth of club legend Andries Sebola, who believes the players ignored their manager's game plan in favour of seeking headlines for themselves.

"In my opinion, they had already won the game before it was played. This was the first instance where they played a match requiring three points to win the league, but they failed to adhere to the coach's instructions," Sebola told KickOff.

The former striker suggested that the psychological weight of the fixture led to a breakdown in the team's usual chemistry.