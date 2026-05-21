Orlando Pirates stars slammed for 'chasing individual glory' in title-deciding Durban City stalemate: 'Each player appeared eager to secure a place in history'
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Sebola blasts lack of discipline
Orlando Pirates missed a massive opportunity to tighten their grip on the league title after a goalless stalemate against a stubborn Durban City FC side last weekend.
The result has left a bitter taste in the mouth of club legend Andries Sebola, who believes the players ignored their manager's game plan in favour of seeking headlines for themselves.
"In my opinion, they had already won the game before it was played. This was the first instance where they played a match requiring three points to win the league, but they failed to adhere to the coach's instructions," Sebola told KickOff.
The former striker suggested that the psychological weight of the fixture led to a breakdown in the team's usual chemistry.
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Stars accused of chasing personal glory
The Buccaneers were unable to penetrate a well-organised Durban City defence, and Sebola pointed the finger directly at the team’s attacking stars.
He noted that as the clock ticked down, Pirates stars began to take matters into their own hands with low-percentage plays rather than trusting the collective system.
Sebola claimed that the drive to be the hero overshadowed the necessity of winning the match.
"Each player appeared eager to secure a place in history.
"This approach played into Durban City's hands, who are adept at defending high crosses due to their tall defenders," he explained, highlighting a perceived tactical naivety shown by the Soweto giants throughout the 90 minutes.
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Frustration over set-piece wastefulness
A staggering statistic from the match was the disparity in set-piece opportunities. Despite winning 19 corner kicks compared to Durban City’s solitary one, Pirates were unable to find a breakthrough.
Sebola questioned whether the work being done on the training ground is translating to match situations, especially when facing aerially dominant opponents.
"I am uncertain whether the Pirates' coaching staff emphasizes corner kick practice during training," Sebola added.
The retired footballer expressed his disappointment at the 'selfish play' on display, noting that the players failed to pass the ball with the fluidity and precision that has characterised much of their campaign under the current technical team.
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What's next for Pirates?
Looking ahead, the road does not get any easier for the Buccaneers.
They face an Orbit College side that is fighting for its life at the bottom of the table, and Sebola warns that a similar lack of composure will result in another disappointing afternoon.
He expects their next opponents to adopt the same 'park the bus' tactics that Durban City used so effectively.
The former striker emphasized the importance of mental composure heading into the upcoming match, which promises to be challenging.