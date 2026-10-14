Orlando Pirates starlet Simphiwe Masilela receives glowing review after opening his scoring account: 'He is one of the best that I have seen'

Orlando Pirates produced a clinical performance to sweep aside TS Galaxy with a 3-0 victory on Tuesday night, but the post-match headlines belonged to one man.

Simphiwe Masilela, the club's rising midfield conductor, notched his first senior goal for the Soweto giants, solidifying his reputation as one of the most exciting prospects in South African football.

The goal served as a just reward for a player who has quickly become a fixture in the starting eleven this season.

The 20-year-old’s impact on the game did not go unnoticed by his manager, who was eager to highlight the technical progression of his protégé.







