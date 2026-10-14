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Orlando Pirates starlet Simphiwe Masilela receives glowing review after opening his scoring account: 'He is one of the best that I have seen'
A star is born at the Orlando Amstel Arena
Orlando Pirates produced a clinical performance to sweep aside TS Galaxy with a 3-0 victory on Tuesday night, but the post-match headlines belonged to one man.
Simphiwe Masilela, the club's rising midfield conductor, notched his first senior goal for the Soweto giants, solidifying his reputation as one of the most exciting prospects in South African football.
The goal served as a just reward for a player who has quickly become a fixture in the starting eleven this season.
The 20-year-old’s impact on the game did not go unnoticed by his manager, who was eager to highlight the technical progression of his protégé.
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Elite comparisons from French development
Abdeslam Ouaddou, who spent significant time coaching in Europe before moving to the PSL, drew on his vast experience to put Masilela’s potential into perspective.
"What I can tell you is that he has all the attributes, he has all the potential, all the qualities to express himself at the high level," the Pirates boss said as per Soccer Laduma.
"I can tell you that I have worked for six, seven years in the development in France, in Michel Platini's academy.
"So I have seen a lot of young players, and he was one of the best that I have seen."
The comparison suggests that Masilela has the ceiling to eventually make a move to a major European league.
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Standing firm against the critics
The praise for Masilela also served as a moment for Ouaddou to address those who have questioned his management of the squad's younger players.
The coach has occasionally faced scrutiny for his firm approach, but he insists that his methods are designed to prepare athletes for the harsh realities of professional football.
He believes that guiding young talent requires a balance of discipline and tactical education to ensure they do not lose their way.
"That's why sometimes when I try to, with a little bit more experience than him, I am older than him, I have seen a lot of players.
"When I try to put these young players on the right path, in the requirements of high-level football, and to leave certain things that are not going to help them on the side.
"Some people are fighting the coach, but without any arrogance, with a lot of humility, I think we know what we are talking about and where we want to bring our players," he added.
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Defining the role of a modern ten
Ouaddou pointed to specific matches where the player began to grasp his philosophy. He noted that the signs were visible during the clash in Rustenburg against Marumo Gallants and a recent cup final, proving that the player is now consistently delivering on the big stage.
For the coach, Masilela represents the archetype of a playmaker who can contribute both creatively and defensively.
"If you see this player from when he started in Marumo [Gallants], when he started to understand what the coach was expecting from him, he started actually doing these kinds of actions against Marumo in Rustenburg, and after we saw him in the final, and now we are still seeing what he is able to do.
"This is exactly what I am expecting from a 10, a modern 10, and it's up to him.
"If he wants to continue in that path, he just has to continue like that. He knows what the requirements are, and if he wants to lose himself, he knows the other path," the manager concluded.
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