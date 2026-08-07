Orlando Pirates starlet Cemran Dansin likened to Barcelona icon Sergio Busquets - 'He is just psychologically and technically very good'

Orlando Pirates youngster Cemran Dansin has received the ultimate compliment following his breakout performances for the Buccaneers, with former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye likening him to Spanish icon Sergio Busquets.

The midfield starlet was the standout performer in Pirates' 2-0 victory over Milford FC.

"Dansin is the new Pirates sensation, a good box-to-box player. These are the results of development football," Khanye told KickOff.

"In his first season in the Betway Premiership, he has won the Goal of the Season award. He is another gem."

The former Amakhosi star went on to highlight why the midfielder reminds him so much of the former Barcelona maestro.

"He is a Sergio Busquets type of player – no [bulky] body, no strength. He is just psychologically and technically very good.

"He is comfortable on the ball. He's got vision and can play in tight spaces. He is a future for Bafana Bafana."



