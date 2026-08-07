Orlando Pirates starlet Cemran Dansin likened to Barcelona icon Sergio Busquets - 'He is just psychologically and technically very good'
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The Busquets comparison
Orlando Pirates youngster Cemran Dansin has received the ultimate compliment following his breakout performances for the Buccaneers, with former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye likening him to Spanish icon Sergio Busquets.
The midfield starlet was the standout performer in Pirates' 2-0 victory over Milford FC.
"Dansin is the new Pirates sensation, a good box-to-box player. These are the results of development football," Khanye told KickOff.
"In his first season in the Betway Premiership, he has won the Goal of the Season award. He is another gem."
The former Amakhosi star went on to highlight why the midfielder reminds him so much of the former Barcelona maestro.
"He is a Sergio Busquets type of player – no [bulky] body, no strength. He is just psychologically and technically very good.
"He is comfortable on the ball. He's got vision and can play in tight spaces. He is a future for Bafana Bafana."
Tactical intelligence and movement
Beyond his technical ability, it is Dansin's understanding of the game that has generated the most excitement.
Khanye was particularly impressed by the maturity the youngster displayed under pressure during the season opener.
"What Dansin showed us against Milford proved he is quality. His movement off the ball was something else. And the decision-making was ‘wow’," he remarked.
"He links defence and attack."
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Praise for the School of Excellence
The emergence of Dansin is being viewed as a major success for youth development in South Africa, specifically the renowned School of Excellence.
The institution has a long history of producing technically gifted footballers, and Khanye was quick to credit the foundation laid by the coaches there.
"Credit to the School of Excellence. I'm a fan of that School due to the good work that is being done there.
"That boy has got qualities other midfielders don't have," Khanye stated.
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A future Bafana mainstay
While the immediate focus is on helping Pirates defend their domestic honours, talk has already turned to the international stage.
However, Khanye did express some frustration regarding the lack of regular activity for the national youth teams, which could slow down the natural progression of talents like Dansin.
"It's a pity the Under-23s are not playing regularly.
"I would have loved to see him graduating from there, all the way until to Bafana Bafana," Khanye concluded.
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