Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha confident of beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final - 'We have only conceded one goal in the league'

As the MTN8 final approaches, the footballing world is framing this showdown as the definitive benchmark for Abdeslam Ouaddou’s project.

For Orlando Pirates, it represents a golden opportunity to cement their authority over the South African game. Midfield anchor Thalente Mbatha has dismissed concerns over the squad's lack of veteran experience, arguing that their youth is actually their greatest weapon.

This fresh energy has breathed new life into the Soweto giants, providing a sense of audacity that may be required to dismantle Mamelodi Sundowns' rigid tactical setup.

"We have enough quality to believe [we can beat Sundowns]; we’re a team filled with youngsters, and we believe that these youngsters are truly doing well," Mbatha explained to iDiski Times.



