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Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha confident of beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final - 'We have only conceded one goal in the league'
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Mbatha backs Buccaneers for cup glory
As the MTN8 final approaches, the footballing world is framing this showdown as the definitive benchmark for Abdeslam Ouaddou’s project.
For Orlando Pirates, it represents a golden opportunity to cement their authority over the South African game. Midfield anchor Thalente Mbatha has dismissed concerns over the squad's lack of veteran experience, arguing that their youth is actually their greatest weapon.
This fresh energy has breathed new life into the Soweto giants, providing a sense of audacity that may be required to dismantle Mamelodi Sundowns' rigid tactical setup.
"We have enough quality to believe [we can beat Sundowns]; we’re a team filled with youngsters, and we believe that these youngsters are truly doing well," Mbatha explained to iDiski Times.
Defensive solidity fuels Pirates belief
Although the Buccaneers have earned plaudits for their youthful exuberance and creative spark this season, their recent ascent is actually rooted in a newfound defensive resilience.
Mbatha points to the club's impressive clean-sheet record as the catalyst for their self-belief ahead of the final.
By becoming a frustrating unit to penetrate, the Ghosts have afforded their forwards the freedom to take risks, knowing the backline provides a secure safety net against counter-attacks.
Shutting down a Sundowns frontline—rightly feared as the most lethal in South African football—requires total concentration from the Pirates' rearguard.
According to Mbatha, repeating the defensive masterclasses seen in the opening weeks of the campaign is non-negotiable for success.
“As you can see, we have only conceded one goal in the league, and for us, it’s to continue where we left off [before the FIFA break] and continue giving the supporters what they want and continue playing our own football,” the midfielder explained.
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Youth revolution at the heart of Soweto
Looking past the 90 minutes on the pitch, the former SuperSport United midfielder believes the trajectory of the current Pirates squad signals a bright future for the domestic game.
The midfielder is clearly invigorated by the club's heavy investment in homegrown talent, viewing their development as a win for the entire nation rather than just the Soweto giants.
Highlighting the impact of this youth-centric approach, Mbatha noted: “It’s something that… that’s really great for us; we have probably five youngsters who are starting games, which is something really good for South African football."
This strategic shift has not only modernised the Buccaneers' playing style but has also forged a deeper emotional connection with the Sea Robbers' faithful.
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Chasing history in Durban
As the Soweto giants descend upon Durban, the magnitude of the occasion is impossible to ignore.
Success hinges on a blend of relentless industry and precision in front of goal, with the squad under no illusions regarding the weight of expectation on their shoulders.
“So, I believe we will continue working hard. And winning the final would mean everything to us, to bless this club with more history,” Mbatha explained.
Should the Buccaneers marry their trademark defensive resilience with a newfound ruthlessness in attack, they stand on the precipice of delivering the landmark triumph their faithful have long prayed for.
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