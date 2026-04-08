Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng warned against emulating Chicago Fire youngster Mbekezeli Mbokazi - 'When timing is right, opportunities will arise'

Despite being just 21, Relebohile Mofokeng has shown massive promise for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana regardless of the opponents faced.

This explains the massive interest reported from both Africa and Europe as top teams want to have the versatile attacker in their squad.

Following the exit of Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi within a year, chances are high that Mofokeng is next.