Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng warned against emulating Chicago Fire youngster Mbekezeli Mbokazi - 'When timing is right, opportunities will arise'
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Why the interest?
Despite being just 21, Relebohile Mofokeng has shown massive promise for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana regardless of the opponents faced.
This explains the massive interest reported from both Africa and Europe as top teams want to have the versatile attacker in their squad.
Following the exit of Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi within a year, chances are high that Mofokeng is next.
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Arendse asks Rele to focus
Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Tyren Arendse has explained why the most important thing for Mofokeng is to focus on his game.
"At present, Mofokeng should focus on enjoying his football. When the timing is right, opportunities will arise," he told KickOff.
"Some players perform well for an entire season and then are advised they are prepared to move, which is not always the case. He should aim to maintain this level of performance each season.
"The challenge for him is to sustain this form and to complete at least three seasons in the PSL," he continued.
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There are better leagues for Mofokeng
"Consistent performance at the national team level enhances a player's development, as it involves competing against international players, which improves skill and experience.
"The national team coach previously expressed his opinion when Mbekezeli Mbokazi transferred to America, suggesting he was better suited for one of the major leagues. This will likely pose a significant challenge for Mofokeng and his management team as well," Arendse concluded.
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What is awaiting Rele?
This is a massive chance for Mofokeng to help Bucs win the PSL after finishing second in the last three editions.
The attacker has been tipped to win the Player of the Year Award owing to his exploits, but the most important achievement will be seeing him on the plane with Bafana Bafana for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.