Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis reflects on Bafana Bafana' slow start in the 2026 FIFA World Cup: 'We just didn’t manage to create a lot of chances but...'

South Africa have found themselves behind the 18-ball in their opening two Group A fixtures, conceding goals within the first 10 minutes against both Mexico and Czechia.

This recurring lack of defensive focus has forced Hugo Broos' side to chase games before they have even found their rhythm on the world stage.

The Orlando Pirates attacker, who earned a starting spot in the 1-1 draw against Czechia in Atlanta, highlighted the difficulty of playing from behind.

"Obviously, it’s not nice starting slow, you know," Appollis said as quoted on FARPost.

Despite the early setback, the winger saw signs of improvement as the match progressed.







