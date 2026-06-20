Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis reflects on Bafana Bafana' slow start in the 2026 FIFA World Cup: 'We just didn’t manage to create a lot of chances but...'
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The cost of concentration lapses
South Africa have found themselves behind the 18-ball in their opening two Group A fixtures, conceding goals within the first 10 minutes against both Mexico and Czechia.
This recurring lack of defensive focus has forced Hugo Broos' side to chase games before they have even found their rhythm on the world stage.
The Orlando Pirates attacker, who earned a starting spot in the 1-1 draw against Czechia in Atlanta, highlighted the difficulty of playing from behind.
"Obviously, it’s not nice starting slow, you know," Appollis said as quoted on FARPost.
Despite the early setback, the winger saw signs of improvement as the match progressed.
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Addressing the creativity void
While Bafana Bafana showed resilience to fight back for a point in their second match, Appollis was honest about the team's offensive output.
The creative spark that defined their qualification late last year has been missing during the early stages of the tournament in North America.
“But I think after 15 to 20 minutes, we did get back into the game [versus Czechia].
"You could see the positive mindset going forward.
"We just didn’t manage to create a lot of chances, but we will work on that at training," the 24-year-old explained, acknowledging the technical adjustments required before their next outing.
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Massive point keeps dreams alive
After a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Mexico at the Estadio Azteca, the draw against the Czechs has given South Africa a lifeline.
Appollis believes the grit shown by the squad in Atlanta could be the catalyst they need to navigate a difficult Group A and reach the knockout rounds for the first time.
“It was a very massive point. I think the boys fought and stayed positive.
"So, we will just continue with our preparation and look forward to the next game,” Appollis remarked.
For the winger, the tournament also represents a personal milestone: “It’s amazing. Obviously, it was always a dream of mine to play here, and I am very happy that I was able to get a starting berth.”
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The final stand in Monterrey
South Africa has now returned to their base camp in Pachuca to prepare for a winner-takes-all encounter against South Korea on June 25.
Broos and his technical team are expected to prioritise defensive stability in the opening stages to avoid a third consecutive 'slow start' that could prove fatal to their ambitions.
A victory in Monterrey is likely required for Bafana to secure progression.
Following intensity-filled sessions at the Universidad del Futbol, the squad will travel to Monterrey knowing that their World Cup legacy depends on whether they can finally pair a strong start with the attacking flair Appollis and his teammates possess.