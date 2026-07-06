Orlando Pirates star Kamogelo Sebelebele reflects on historic Bafana Bafana World Cup journey - 'I appreciate that I was there'

The road to the World Cup was far from straightforward for the Pirates man, who missed out on the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco due to fitness issues.

However, his determination to recover and force his way back into Hugo Broos' plans paid off as he secured his ticket to the global showpiece.

"I wanted to go to Afcon in Morocco, but, unfortunately, I was still injured.

"So I made sure that when I came back, I would push harder for me to go to the World Cup and, by God’s grace, I got a chance to be there to experience and be part of the history in SA.

"I appreciate that I was there. We went there as a team representing the country. Whoever was not playing was supporting those who were on the field.

"When we were there, our goal was simple — to win and go far," he added.



