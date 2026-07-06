Orlando Pirates star Kamogelo Sebelebele reflects on historic Bafana Bafana World Cup journey - 'I appreciate that I was there'
- AFP
A historic milestone
Kamogelo Sebelebele has reflected with immense pride on being part of the Bafana Bafana squad that made history at the World Cup by reaching the knockout stage for the first time.
The 23-year-old, who enjoyed a standout maiden campaign with Orlando Pirates, has established himself as one of the most exciting, versatile talents in the Premier Soccer League.
"Generally, it was not an easy season because after the MTN8, I got an injury. I had to go to surgery, but I told myself that I must come back strong," Sebelebele said as per Sowetan.
- Backpage
Overcoming injury to reach the world stage
The road to the World Cup was far from straightforward for the Pirates man, who missed out on the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco due to fitness issues.
However, his determination to recover and force his way back into Hugo Broos' plans paid off as he secured his ticket to the global showpiece.
"I wanted to go to Afcon in Morocco, but, unfortunately, I was still injured.
"So I made sure that when I came back, I would push harder for me to go to the World Cup and, by God’s grace, I got a chance to be there to experience and be part of the history in SA.
"I appreciate that I was there. We went there as a team representing the country. Whoever was not playing was supporting those who were on the field.
"When we were there, our goal was simple — to win and go far," he added.
- Backpage
Backing Mofokeng for European stardom
Sebelebele also took a moment to wish Relebohile Mofokeng, all the best following his move to Belgian Pro League side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.
"He deserves it.
"There is no one who is deserving like him. He did everything here in the country.
"You saw he was dribbling us week in and week out. He must go out there and show people from overseas what he is capable of.
"I’m very happy for him, and I’m sure they will see flames," Sebelebele remarked when discussing the transfer.
- Getty
Predicting a bright future in elite leagues
Sebelebele expects to see the winger move to one of Europe's top leagues in the near future if he maintains his current trajectory.
"One or two seasons, he will go maybe to England or Spain. He deserves to play," Sebelebele concluded.
As the domestic season approaches, Sebelebele will be looking to carry his international experience back to Mayfair, aiming to help the Buccaneers challenge for further silverware while keeping his spot as a mainstay in the Bafana setup.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting