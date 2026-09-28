Orlando Pirates star Kamogelo Sebelebele on his Bafana Bafana heroics - 'No one can come and disrespect me at home'

Orlando Pirates standout Kamogelo Sebelebele has detailed the intense individual duel he faced against Guinea’s Aliou Balde during Bafana Bafana's crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The encounter, held at the Orlando Amstel Arena, saw the home side claim a 2-1 victory, but the scoreline only tells half the story of a match defined by high-stakes individual battles.

Sebelebele, who was deployed to nullify one of West Africa's most dangerous attacking threats, admitted that the contest served as a significant wake-up call for his defensive responsibilities on the international stage.

Balde was a persistent thorn in the side of the South African defence during the early exchanges.

The 23-year-old winger initially targeted the left flank, where his explosive pace and technical trickery caused immediate problems for Aubrey Modiba.

After finding success there, Balde shifted his focus to Sebelebele’s side of the pitch, executing a dazzling piece of skill that momentarily left the Pirates defender searching for answers.



