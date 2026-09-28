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Orlando Pirates star Kamogelo Sebelebele on his Bafana Bafana heroics - 'No one can come and disrespect me at home'
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Winning the tactical battle
Orlando Pirates standout Kamogelo Sebelebele has detailed the intense individual duel he faced against Guinea’s Aliou Balde during Bafana Bafana's crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
The encounter, held at the Orlando Amstel Arena, saw the home side claim a 2-1 victory, but the scoreline only tells half the story of a match defined by high-stakes individual battles.
Sebelebele, who was deployed to nullify one of West Africa's most dangerous attacking threats, admitted that the contest served as a significant wake-up call for his defensive responsibilities on the international stage.
Balde was a persistent thorn in the side of the South African defence during the early exchanges.
The 23-year-old winger initially targeted the left flank, where his explosive pace and technical trickery caused immediate problems for Aubrey Modiba.
After finding success there, Balde shifted his focus to Sebelebele’s side of the pitch, executing a dazzling piece of skill that momentarily left the Pirates defender searching for answers.
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Sebelebele’s defiant home turf message
Reflecting on the technical challenge posed by his opponent, Sebelebele explained to SABC Sport how the early pressure forced him to elevate his game.
The versatile star was adamant that he could not allow an opposing player to dominate him on South African soil, especially at a venue so familiar to him.
"When the game started, he beat me on one challenge, and that woke me up. I told myself that he won't do it again."
"So, I said to myself, this is our home ground, it is South Africa, and no one can come and disrespect me at home."
"I realised during the game that he has qualities and, when I saw that, I had to keep close to him so he could not play," Sebelebele said, per KickOff.
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Collective resilience and tactical growth
While his individual performance drew widespread plaudits, Sebelebele was quick to shift the focus toward the collective effort of the squad.
South Africa showed significant character to respond after conceding a goal due to a lapse in concentration, a trait that head coach Hugo Broos has been keen to instill in his players.
The victory ensures that Bafana Bafana remain in a strong position within their qualifying group.
"I think we played well, we defended well, in fact, the whole team played well."
"It was just that mistake and they scored from it, but we managed to get the second goal," he added.
"These kinds of games make us keep going and not relax."
"They make us aware that we should not disrespect or take other teams for granted because every team plays to win."
"It is not an easy group, but we will push because we want to finish on top of the table."
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Eyes on the next qualifying hurdle
The victory provides a massive boost to South African morale, but the schedule remains relentless for the national team.
Following the final whistle at the Orlando Amstel Arena, the squad immediately transitioned into recovery mode before departing for North Africa.
The victory against Guinea has set a high standard for the group, and maintaining that momentum will be the primary objective for the technical team as they prepare for a different set of tactical challenges away from their home comforts.
Bafana Bafana are scheduled to face Eritrea at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo in Egypt on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.
With Sebelebele in top form and exhibiting a leadership mentality, the national side will be confident of securing another positive result on the road.
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