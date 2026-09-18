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Orlando Pirates star Kamogelo Sebelebele embraces the Bucs badge - 'It is not everyone who gets a chance'
The weight of the famous jersey
Orlando Pirates winger Kamogelo Sebelebele has opened up on what it means to represent the Buccaneers, highlighting the responsibility that comes with wearing the club’s famous black and white colours.
Sebelebele was named Man of the Match after an impressive display against Durban City, showing his ability to adapt to Abdeslam Ouaddou’s tactical demands.
The victory was important for the Soweto giants, and the 24-year-old quickly credited the team’s collective effort for securing the three points.
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A duty to the fans
For Sebelebele, the motivation to succeed comes from the passionate Sea Robbers supporters, many of whom make sacrifices to follow the team across the country.
He believes the players owe that loyalty by delivering consistent results and giving their all on the pitch.
"And when you play for Pirates, you have to work for the badge because all these people [fans] use their last money to support us, so we have to make them happy with wins," Sebelebele said on SuperSport TV.
"Everyone wishes to play for Orlando Pirates, so I was also wishing for this moment, and when I got a chance, every game I make sure that I give my 100% effort."
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Adapting to the tactical demands
The 24-year-old’s rise at the club has been shaped by his willingness to put the team’s needs ahead of his preferred position.
Initially brought in to strengthen the defence, his recent role further up the pitch has given him the chance to showcase another side of his game.
"I am happy with the win; it was not an easy game. Against Durban City, it is always an important game for us, and now we need points, so I am happy with the performance," he explained.
"Obviously, I was playing as a winger; I was still adjusting gradually, but as a player, any position that the coach puts you in, you play."
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'I am the chosen one'
For Sebelebele, there is no room for being treated like a youngster once you step onto the pitch for Pirates. He believes every player must carry the same responsibility, while also recognising just how special the opportunity is to represent the Soweto giants.
"Everyone knows that when you play for Pirates, there is no young player. When we get onto the pitch, we all put in effort; we fight; there is no child," Sebelebele concluded.
"It is not everyone who gets a chance to play for Orlando Pirates, so I am the chosen one."
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