Orlando Pirates star Kamogelo Sebelebele embraces the Bucs badge - 'It is not everyone who gets a chance'

Orlando Pirates winger Kamogelo Sebelebele has opened up on what it means to represent the Buccaneers, highlighting the responsibility that comes with wearing the club’s famous black and white colours.

Sebelebele was named Man of the Match after an impressive display against Durban City, showing his ability to adapt to Abdeslam Ouaddou’s tactical demands.

The victory was important for the Soweto giants, and the 24-year-old quickly credited the team’s collective effort for securing the three points.







